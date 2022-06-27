The New 13-inch MacBook Pro With M2 Has Been Released

The updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 is now available this laptop is supercharged by the new M2 chip, which begins the next generation of Apple silicon and takes the breakthrough capabilities of M1 even further.

The MacBook Pro features up to 24GB of unified memory, ProRes acceleration and up to 20 hours of battery life. It’s all wrapped up in a compact design and this MacBook Pro – with M2 – joins the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max, to round out the strongest MacBook Pro line-up so far.

The compact design of the 13-inch MacBook Pro has been reviewed positively and it also has a next-generation 8-core CPU with advancements in performance and efficiency cores, along with Apple’s next-generation GPU, which now has up to 10 cores — two more than M1. With its active cooling system, MacBook Pro is designed to sustain pro performance for those with more demanding workflows.

Apple’s Most Portable Pro Notebook Gets Even Better with M2

For users working with RAW images in apps like Affinity Photo, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is nearly 40% faster than the previous generation and up to 3.4x faster for users who’re upgrading from a model without Apple silicon. Playing graphics-intensive games like Baldur’s Gate 3 is also nearly 40% faster than the previous generation, and up to 3.3x faster for customers upgrading from a model without Apple silicon.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro also supports up to 24GB of unified memory — along with 50% more memory bandwidth — making multitasking and working with large assets super fluid. Designed to speed up video workflows, MacBook Pro includes support for ProRes encode and decode, so users can play back up to 11 streams of 4K and up to two streams of 8K ProRes video.

Additionally, users can convert their video projects to ProRes nearly 3x faster than before. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 also delivers battery life with up to 20 hours of video playback.

With the new M2 chip, the 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers even more performance and capabilities

than before for faster video and photo editing, along with smoother gameplay.

Featuring macOS Monterey

With macOS Monterey, the 13-inch MacBook Pro includes Continuity tools like Universal Control that make it easy for users to work effortlessly across Mac and iPad. FaceTime includes Portrait mode and Spatial Audio to make calls feel more natural and lifelike, and SharePlay enables Mac users to have shared experiences through FaceTime.

Live Text and Visual Look Up use intelligence to surface useful information, Safari includes easy tab organisation with Tab Groups, and Shortcuts brings the ease of automation to the Mac.

Coming later this year, macOS Ventura will take full advantage of M2, delivering new features including Stage Manager, powerful new capabilities with Continuity Camera, and Handoff coming to FaceTime. macOS Ventura also includes updates to Safari, Mail, Messages, Spotlight and more.

With macOS Monterey, the 13-inch MacBook Pro offers more ways for users to connect,

get more done and work more fluidly across their Apple devices.

Better for the Environment

The updated 13-inch MacBook Pro is minimising its impact on the environment, now using 100% recycled rare earth elements in the enclosure magnets, and 100% recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board. The 13-inch MacBook Pro remains free of numerous harmful substances, meets Apple’s high standards for energy efficiency, and uses wood fibre in the packaging that comes from recycled sources or responsibly managed forests.

Today, Apple is carbon-neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to have net-zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles. This means that every Mac Apple creates, from design to manufacturing, will be 100% carbon-neutral.

