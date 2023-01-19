The New M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips Boost The MacBook Pro To Insane New Heights

Apple has launched the new M2 Pro and M2 Max – two next-generation SoCs (systems on a chip) – that boost the performance of the MacBook Pro to absolutely insane new heights.

The M2 Pro scales up the architecture of M2 to deliver an up to 12-core CPU and up to 19-core GPU, together with up to 32GB of unified memory.

The M2 Max builds on the capabilities of M2 Pro, including an up to 38-core GPU, to double the unified memory bandwidth, and up to 96GB of unified memory. All up, the M2 Max is now the world’s most powerful and power-efficient chip for a pro laptop.

Both chips also feature enhanced custom technologies, including a faster 16-core Neural Engine and Apple’s media engine. M2 Pro brings pro performance to Mac mini for the first time as well. Take a look at what people are saying on this video below.

As Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said: “MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game changer, empowering pros to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop.”

“Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it,” he added.

M2 Pro: next-generation performance for Pro workflows

Built using a second-generation 5-nanometer process technology, M2 Pro consists of 40 billion transistors — nearly 20% more than M1 Pro, and double the amount in M2. It features 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — twice that of M2 — and up to 32GB of low-latency unified memory.

The next-generation 10- or 12-core CPU consists of up to eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, resulting in multi-threaded CPU performance that’s up to 20% faster than the 10-core CPU in M1 Pro. Apps like Adobe Photoshop can now run heavy workloads faster than ever, and compiling in Xcode is up to 2.5x faster than on the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro.

The GPU in M2 Pro can be configured with up to 19 cores — three more than the GPU in M1 Pro — and includes a larger L2 cache. Graphics speeds are up to 30% faster than that of M1 Pro, resulting in huge increases in image processing performance and enabling console-quality gaming.

M2 Max: the world’s most powerful and efficient chip for a Pro laptop



With 67 billion transistors — 10 billion more than M1 Max and more than 3x that of M2 — the M2 Max pushes the boundaries of performance. Its 400GB/s of unified memory bandwidth is twice that of M2 Pro, 4x that of M2, and supports up to 96GB of fast unified memory.

This means that massive files open instantaneously, and working across multiple pro apps is incredibly quick and fluid.

M2 Max features the same next-generation 12-core CPU as the M2 Pro. The GPU has up to 38 cores, and is paired with a larger L2 cache. Graphics speeds climb up to 30% faster than M1 Max.

Along with 96GB of memory, the new MacBook Pro with M2 Max can tackle graphics-intensive projects that competing systems can’t even run.

From powering visual effects, to training machine learning models, to stitching together gigapixel images, MacBook Pro with M2 Max brings a much heightened performance – whether plugged in or running on battery power, showing that the M2 Max is now the world’s most powerful and efficient chip for a pro laptop.

Extending capabilities with custom technologies



Here’s a rundown of the M2 Pro and M2 Max’s updated custom technologies:

• Both M2 Pro and M2 Max include Apple’s next-generation, 16-core Neural Engine, capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second, and up to 40 percent faster than the previous generation.

• M2 Pro has a powerful and efficient media engine, including hardware-accelerated H.264, HEVC, and ProRes video encode and decode, allowing playback of multiple streams of 4K and 8K ProRes video while using little power. M2 Max features two video encode engines and two ProRes engines, bringing up to 2x faster video encoding than M2 Pro.

• Apple’s latest image signal processor delivers an improvement in noise reduction and, along with the Neural Engine, uses computational video to enhance camera image quality.

• A next-generation Secure Enclave is a part of Apple’s best-in-class security.

macOS Ventura with M2 Pro and M2 Max



macOS has been designed for Apple silicon, and the combination of macOS Ventura and these new chips, delivers a great deal for users. Mac computers powered with Apple silicon have access to more than 15,000 native apps and plug-ins that unlock the power of M-series chips.

macOS Ventura brings new features including Stage Manager, and new capabilities with Continuity Camera and Handoff in FaceTime. macOS Ventura also includes big updates to Safari, Mail, Messages, Spotlight, and more, all of which are more responsive and run efficiently on M2 Pro and M2 Max.

Apple silicon and the environment: The M2 Pro and M2 Max help the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini meet Apple’s high standards for energy efficiency. The power-efficient performance of Apple silicon allows the new MacBook Pro achieve the longest battery life ever in a Mac — up to 22 hours. This results in less time needing to be plugged in and less energy consumed over its lifetime.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to have net-zero climate impact across the business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles. This means that every chip Apple creates, from design to manufacturing, will be 100% carbon neutral.

About Apple: Apple introduced the Macintosh computer in 1984. Today, Apple has a range of products including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS — provide experiences across all Apple devices and provide services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud.

Pricing and Availability: The new MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max are available to order now on the Apple Store app or site in 27 countries and regions, including Australia. They will begin arriving to customers and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers starting Tuesday, 24 January.

MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max will be available in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, and Singapore beginning Friday, 3 February.

Each customer who buys a Mac from Apple gets a free Online Personal Session with an Apple Specialist, get their product set up in select stores including help with data transfer, and receive guidance on how to make their new Mac work the way they want.

With Apple Trade In, customers can trade in their current computer and get credit toward a new Mac. Customers can visit here to see what their device is worth.

For more from Women Love Tech on Apple products, visit here.