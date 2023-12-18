The Six Best Hair Tools We Tried This Year

From Gigi Hadid waves to Barbie-core approved curls and wet-to-seriously straight (without the sizzle!), we took one for the team and tended to our tresses over the last 12 months to bring you six of the best hair tools of 2023!

Wavesss Hair Waver

The WAVESSS Hair Waver positions itself a a lightweight and versatile hair styling tool that caters to various hair types. But, personally, they had us with the promise of creating Gigi Hadid approved hair. With adjustable heat settings ranging from 80°C to 230°C and an ergonomic design (weighing only 586g, it reduces strain during use) the Wavess is suitable for both professionals and home users. The incorporation of Ionic technology helps combat frizz, leaving hair smooth and shiny. The package includes a Heat Resistant Glove and sectioning alligator hair clips, enhancing the overall value. Developed by Kristina Youssef, Founder of KYK Hair Care, the WAVESSS aims to simplify the process of wavy hair, offering a user-friendly tool that delivers professional results. Upon trying and testing, we can confirm t heats up quickly, reduces frizz, and produces polished waves, though it may require practice for optimal use.

$129 at kykhaircare.com

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

We love a good dupe. Especially one that promises to deliver the same benefits of one of the most cult hair tools on the market. For a slice of the price. Which is we we were so excited to give the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System a spin. However, beyond the ability to deliver a Dyson-inspired dupe, this hair device can hold its’s own. Co-created by celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco, known for clients like Kourtney Kardashian and Bella Hadid, it offers versatility as a powerful hairdryer and multi-styler, allowing styling without heat damage. With five attachments, including Auto-Wrap Curlers, Oval Brush, Paddle Brush, Styling Concentrator, and Curl-Defining Diffuser, it caters to various styles and hair types. The tool seamlessly transitions between functions, offering options for curling, volumizing, smoothing, and drying.

Tested on diverse hair looks, from bouncy blowouts to sleek styles, the Shark FlexStyle is lauded for catering to all styles and hair types. The system, equipped with Coanda Technology, boar and nylon bristles, and a Curl-Defining Diffuser, is designed not only for aesthetics but also to enhance hair health by minimizing frizz. The inclusion of three heat settings and a cool shot function adds to its appeal. Backed by positive testimonials, including its use in a salon setting, the Shark FlexStyle Air is positioned as a practical and effective styling tool, justifying its 12,500-strong waitlist.

$499 at sharkclean.com.au

Mermade Hair 25 mm Double Waver

With Barbiecore on of the hottest trends of 2024, it was little surprise that this pretty pink device topped our list of hair tools to try. Boasting an innovative double barrel design, the Mermade Hair Double Waver delivers dreamy, medium-sized waves with ease. The anti-scald plates ensure a safe and comfortable styling experience, allowing you to achieve the perfect wave without compromising the health of your hair.

Equipped with advanced intelligent heat technology, this hair tool works its magic in just two seconds, making your styling routine quick and efficient. The ionic ceramic plates not only contribute to the rapid wave formation but also play a crucial role in protecting your hair from potential damage. Say goodbye to frizz and hello to smooth, salon-worthy waves that last.

Whether you’re aiming for a beachy, tousled look or elegant waves for a special occasion, the Mermade Hair 25 mm Double Weave is your go-to styling companion. Elevate your hair game with this cutting-edge waver that effortlessly combines style, speed, and hair health, ensuring you turn heads with every wave.

$99 at Mermadehair.com.au

GHD Duet Style 2-in-1 Hot Air Styler

Forget everything you know about the wet-to-straight hair tools of your youth! The kind that sizzled your locks so badly you could hear it! This year, the geniuses at ghd proved that it was possible for a single device to take your hair from shower to smooth – without the need for both a blowdryer and iron.

Versatile,simple and efficient, this dynamic tool features a powerful hot air brush that effortlessly dries and styles your hair simultaneously, streamlining your beauty routine. Its ergonomic design and multiple heat and speed settings cater to various styling preferences, allowing you to create everything from voluminous curls to sleek, straight locks.

Equipped with advanced technology, the hot air styler ensures even heat distribution, reducing the risk of damage while enhancing shine and smoothness. Whether you’re aiming for a polished everyday look or glamorous, red-carpet-worthy styles, the ghd Duet Style provide that you don’t need two devices to enjoy a Good Hair Day.

$595 at ghd.com.au

Cloud 9 Midnight Collection Original Iron (Limited Edition)

This year, Cloud 9 Midnight Collection Original Iron released a a limited-edition hair straightener that combined Cloud Nine’s iconic features with a stunning blue and gold finish for a truly luxurious styling experience. This all-rounder is designed to deliver healthy, sleek results for various hair types, including colored, curly, permed, dry, normal, and oily hair.

The Original Iron boasts Variable Temperature Control, allowing you to choose the perfect heat setting for your hair type, ensuring optimal styling without unnecessary heat exposure. The Floating Plates, featuring Spring-Flex Technology, cushion the hair instead of clamping it, preventing split ends and promoting overall hair health.

Infused with moisture-locking minerals like Sericite and Tourmaline, the Mineral-Infused Plates contribute to stronger, shinier, and smoother hair from root to tip. The limited-edition Midnight Collection also includes a Heat Resistant Style Case for convenient storage and travel.

$359 at Sephora.com.au

Dyson Airwrap Limited Edition in Ceramic Pop Colourway

Technically not a new release (it first entered the market in 2018), the Dyson airwrap nonetheless deserves an honourable mention for its limited edition re-release in 2023.

A celebration of both the brand’s legacy in Japan and the iconic G-Force vacuum that made it a pioneering force in home and hair tech, the Dyson Airwrap Limited Edition in Ceramic Pop collection introduced bright colourways – pink, orange, and mint- that transformed the sleek chrome finishes of traditional Dyson products into a satiny-matte, ceramic-inspired finish. Without forsaking its cutting each hair technology.

This playful edition showcases Dyson’s commitment to infusing fun with industry-leading technology. Unlike its high-gloss predecessors, the Ceramic Pop Airwrap not only pays homage to Japan’s mastery of pottery and ceramic arts but also represents a unique relationship between Dyson and the Japanese market. With a history of success in Japan, from winning design prizes to opening the first Dyson Demo flagship store, this limited edition commemorates the brand’s influential journey. Elevate your styling experience with the Dyson Airwrap Limited Edition in Ceramic Pop—a fusion of cutting-edge hair technology and vibrant aesthetics.

$949 at mecca.com.au