    The Viral Korean Beauty Brand That’s Just Hit Australia

    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 11 March 2024
    Viral Korean Beauty Muzigae Mansion

    Following a successful launch in its home country in 2022, cult cosmetics company Muzigae Mansion is now serving beauty loving Aussies a lesson in viral Korean Beauty.

    In fact, the luxe vegan brand, known for its unique crumpled tube packaging, is showing why it could very well rival 8-10 step regimes and Snail Mucin Power as one of the best buys when it comes to K Beauty.

    Among the biggest online achievements of this viral Korean beauty brand are:

    • A 368% growth in the first year
    • Amassing over 40K followers on Instagram in less than 24 months
    • Selling over 4.57 Korean WON (equivalent to to $5M in AUD) in the first year!

    So what exactly propelled Muzigae Mansion through the social media stratosphere?

    Featuring uniquely designed casing, made using a designed-for-purpose glass mould designed to look like a crumpled tube of paint the brand claims to be unlike any other beauty products on the market.

    Each product is also encased in an eco-friendly recyclable box, inspired from traditional Korean Hanji paper and made from the inner bark of the Korean Mulberry tree native to Korea that grows in the rocky mountainsides and synonymous with quality and decadence.

    So will Muzigae Mansion reach the dizzying heights of other viral Korean beauty trends such as cushion compacts and sheet masks? Only time (or TikTok?) well tell! But we suggest you watch this space…

