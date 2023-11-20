Three Ways To Use Tech To Hack Your Health In Thailand

As well as some of the most sublime beaches and delicious bowls of noodles in the world, the Land of Smiles is home to some seriously progressive approaches to living your best life. Top of the list is RAKxa Wellness & Medical Retreat in Bangkok which uses tech to hack your way to better health.

Nestled within the serene ‘Green Lung’ along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, RAKxa is a haven for holistic healing. ‘Health is Wealth‘ is the simple motto of this spa which blends the wisdom of Traditional Thai, Chinese and Indian Medicine with modern practices to foster ultimate wellbeing.

RAKxa Wellness & Medical Centre Ayervedic treatments

Crafted by renowned medical doctors and traditional healing experts, RAKxa’s personalised wellness programs are designed to transform your health and lifestyle. From, addressing Long-Covid, boosting your immunity, detoxifying, reduce stress, managing weight, or generally rejuvenating your facial and body, RAKxa Wellness & Medical Retreat has a program tailored to your unique needs.



During a recent visit to this blissful sanctuary that derives its name from the Thai word meaning “to conserve, to guard, to cherish, and to heal”, I tried and tested both ancient therapies and the latest high tech health treatments.

What sets RAKxa apart from other health retreats is the way the expert teams personalise your programmes with scientifically based treatments, combined with an extensive array of state of the art therapies such as cold therapy and the use of intravenous NAD+ which plays a significant role in enhancing energy expenditure which can help you lose weight.

One minute you are enjoying Ayurvedic scrubbing techniques and then you are benefiting from the use of radiofrequency technology designed to improve your body appearance. Every day, I took part in yoga and other daily fitness activities as well as the stunning hydrotherapy facilities. I also enjoyed exquisitely prepared meals specifically designed for weight control with daily afternoon tea sets. Overall, I came away feeling rejuvinated and much more aware of the actual state of my health and armed with realistic ways to reach my goals. I would highly recommend RAKxa to anyone who is serious about improving their health, and enjoy the high tech experience along the way.

Health Tech Treatments At RAKxa Wellness & Medical Retreat in Bangkok

RAKxa Wellness & Medical Centre in Bangkok is home to impressive health tech treatments

NAD + IV Therapy at VitaLife Scientific Clinic

NAD+ IV therapy at VitalLife Scientific Clinic in RAKxa wellness retreat is a cutting-edge wellness treatment that offers a range of tech-driven features and numerous benefits for those seeking to optimise their health – including cognitive function, anti-ageing, and energy.

This therapy harnesses the power of NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide), a coenzyme that plays a crucial role in various cellular processes. The infusion is administered intravenously, ensuring rapid and efficient absorption.

The therapy at RAKxa utilises advanced monitoring and infusion equipment to precisely control the administration of NAD+. This technological precision ensures that each patient receives the optimal dose, customised to their individual needs, all while maintaining a high level of safety and comfort.

The benefits of NAD+ IV therapy are numerous. It promotes cellular repair, enhances energy levels, and supports cognitive function. Additionally, it is known for its anti-ageing properties and its role in reducing oxidative stress. The therapy can also assist in addiction recovery and overall wellness optimisation. Making it a versatile tool for individuals looking to improve their quality of life.

I certainly felt immeasurably better after experiencing this treatment, which I had tried previously.

RAKxa’s Hydrotherapy treatments is a place to relax and free yourself of stress

Hyperbaric oxygen chamber treatments

Hyperbaric oxygen chamber treatments are typically associated with elite athletes. But RAKxa Health Retreat is bringing them into the luxury wellness space. If you’re planning a trip to Thailand and want to balance out your daily Tom Yum Goong treat with something even more wholesome, it’s worth taking part in a 45 minute session of this innovative treatment – which places patients in a sealed and pressurised environment where they can breathe in pure oxygen, creating a range of advantages.



At RAKxa, the technology behind its hyperbaric oxygen chamber treatments is meticulously designed to control pressure levels with precision. Ensuring patient safety and comfort throughout the therapy session. This high-tech approach allows for effective oxygen delivery to tissues and cells, which is essential for the therapy’s therapeutic benefits.



The benefits of hyperbaric oxygen chamber treatments are extensive. By increasing oxygen levels in the body, it stimulates tissue regeneration, reduces inflammation, and promotes wound healing. This technology is well known for its effectiveness in assisting with recovery from injuries, surgery, and various medical conditions. It is also a valuable tool for enhancing cognitive function, as increased oxygen levels can support brain health and mental clarity. Furthermore, the treatment has been linked to improvements in immune system function and overall vitality.

RAKxa Wellness & Medical Centre Hyperbaric Chamber is state of the art technology

Cryotherapy

Cryotherapy treatments at RAKxa blend technological innovation with a wide array of health benefits. Making them an enticing choice for those seeking wellness and recovery. This therapy relies on the use of extremely cold temperatures in a controlled environment to unlock its therapeutic advantages.



The technology behind Cryotherapy treatments at RAKxa is centered on a cryochamber that maintains precise temperature control. Patients are exposed to sub-zero temperatures, typically around -110°C, for a short period. The cryochamber’s advanced safety features, including real time temperature monitoring, ensure that the treatment is both effective and secure.



The benefits of Cryotherapy are multifaceted. First and foremost, it’s well regarded for its ability to reduce inflammation and alleviate pain. Additionally, cryotherapy can boost metabolism, aid weight loss, and improve skin condition by increasing collagen production. The treatment is known to enhance circulation, which can contribute to better overall health. Furthermore, cryotherapy has been linked to improved mood and sleep quality, making it an appealing choice for those seeking emotional wellbeing.

RAKxa Wellness & Medical

About RAKxa Wellness & Medical Centre

RAKxa Wellness is an award-winning fully integrated wellness and health retreat in Thailand.

Just a short boat or limousine ride from Bangkok’s centre, this sanctuary is nestled in the lush “Green Lung” island, boasting medical innovation and tailored wellness program,s designed for your individual needs and goals by renowned medical doctors and traditional healing masters.

Programs at RAKxa Wellness and Medical Retreat start from 145,000 TBH (AUD$6197) for three nights, inclusive of accommodation, all meals, transfers, medical consultations, treatments and activities. Programs are personalised so inclusions vary.

RAKxa’s pool villa is luxurious and spacious

