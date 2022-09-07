The World's First Virtual Reality Avatar Fashion Week Is On The Metaverse This Week

Pamela Connellan
on September 7, 2022
Fashion Week

The Metaverse platform – Somnium Space – is holding the first virtual reality avatar fashion week in history – held in Prague and in the virtual world from September 7th to the 11th.

The Somnium Space Fashion Week will be held in association with Teslasuit, in Prague physically but also in the Somnium Space Metaverse – which means it’s a phygital event (physical and digital).

This event will change the way fashion is presented to the public because it allows people from all over the world to connect in one location simultaneously – using the newest XR technologies on the market including Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Full Body Trackers and Holograms.

Somnium Space is an open and decentralised VR world built on the blockchain that is fully interconnected and seamless. Accessible by any device: via web browser as well as through PC and VR clients, it provides a place to experience virtual fashion.

Fashion Week Somnium Space
Models will be wearing VR headsets, haptic suits, gloves and be using full body tracking.

To showcase the capabilities of Somnium Space platform during the opening mixed reality event on September 7th in Prague’s VR Play Park, models will be wearing full body tracking and full body haptic Teslasuits, VR headsets and gloves. Their digital avatars, at the same time, will be walking on the virtual catwalk in a newly-built NFT Fashion World. Supported by panel discussions and a physical fashion show, this phygital event will be held over the week.

Fashion brands, 3D creators and digital native designers from around the world will showcase their branded virtual showrooms, NFT avatars and XR fashion collections via runway shows, phygital experiences, gallery openings and even afterparties throughout the whole fashion week.

Besides TESLASUIT, the list of partnering organisations includes: Ready Player Me, DressX, Atrium, Dearch Space, Gravity Layer, Honey, IZY, We’re Next Prague, Style Protocol, Unstitched, Alkali, Artsies Collective, Diverge, Cultivate, ISG and others.

How can you join in?

Anyone can witness this historical moment for the tech and fashion industry by joining the Somnium Space Fashion Week online here. Livestream starts on the 7th September at 16:00 CEST / 15:00 GMT via Somnium Space in VR or 2D.

Once logged into the main plaza there are 3 worlds available and you need to access the fashion show world. Alternatively, you can follow livestream via Somnium socials on LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

At the same time, the physical event will be in VR Play Park – Vaclavske nam. 22, 11000 Nove Mesto in Prague. The physical Fashion Show will start at 18.00 CEST.

For more about the fashion show, visit here.

For more from Women Love Tech on the metaverse, visit here.

