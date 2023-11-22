This Infrared Sauna Blanket Has Loads Of Tech To Boost Your Health

The Infrared Sauna Blanket from BON CHARGE was designed for the way we live these days. We often don’t have room for a sauna in our apartment and yet, we still want the benefits of infrared heating to give us the deep-impacting sauna experience we want – without the need to go to the spa or the gym.

You get all of this with this Infrared Sauna Blanket because it has multiple layers of infrared heating and yet at the same time, it has the lowest EMF rating on the market for an appliance like this measuring at only 0.16mg.

So with this Infrared Sauna Blanket, you can get the benefits of infrared heating – such as relaxing any stiff muscles, promoting a deeper and improved sleep and helping your body’s natural purification process – but you don’t need a bulky sauna where you have to sit up – after all, you’ve probably been doing that all day!

No, with this Infrared Sauna Blanket, it’s easy to enjoy the benefits of infrared sauna while you’re lying down relaxing. Or you could even prop yourself up with a couple of cushions and watch a movie as you burn calories and calm your mind, body and soul after a hard day’s work.

So what are the benefits of the BON CHARGE Infrared Sauna Blanket?

Muscle Relaxation – we can start with the fact the infrared heat penetrates deep into the body, helping to relax stiff muscles.

Weight Loss – because the infrared heat elevates your heart rate, this boosts your metabolism which in turn burns calories and aids in weight loss.

Detoxification – the heat causes sweating, which aids your body's natural detoxification processes as a sauna does.

Improved Sleep – the infrared heat stimulates your cells mitochondria and this gives them more energy to do the cleaning up and other work they should be doing. It also stimulates your body to produce melatonin and you need this when you go to sleep at night because it promotes a deeper and improved level of sleep quality.

Clear Skin – your boosted circulation will promote clearer, brighter skin because of the detoxification you're achieving and the improved quality of your sleep.

Lowers Stress – the infrared heat induces a deep relaxation which produces a calm and centred state, reducing your levels of stress.

You can add some cushions and sit back while using the Infrared Sauna Blanket – or just lay down and have some deep relaxation time.

How do you set up this Infrared Sauna Blanket?

One of the bonuses of this Infrared Sauna Blanket from BON CHARGE is it makes having an infrared sauna session pretty easy. You only need to roll it out of it’s carry bag, plug it in to the power and turn up the heat, selecting the temperature you’d like, using the controller.

Then, you slip inside the sauna blanket and relax while you have your infrared session. For ease of use, it has strong velcro fasteners which allow you to find the right fit. Plus, it has a double layer of cotton cushioning, so you’re extra comfortable and it has an insulation layer for maximum efficiency so no heat escapes.

There’s not too much clean up either. When finished, you wipe down your sauna blanket with a damp cloth – it’s made with waterproof PVC which is hygienic and easy to clean. You then just allow it to cool and then store it away in the carry bag.

What’s the science behind the benefits of infrared heating?

There’s a lot of science which backs up the benefits of infrared heating. People have been experiencing the benefit of heating their bodies for thousands of years. More recently, we’ve built saunas to facilitate the heating of our bodies for detoxification but infrared heating takes this a few steps further. For more information about these benefits, you can take a look here.

The BON CHARGE Infrared Heating Blanket is particularly helpful for your health because it’s build using non-toxic materials. It has multiple layers of infrared heating interspersed with non-toxic fabric – and this is what gives you the full sauna experience.

It also uses non-toxic leather for the outer layers and handles, so you know it’s not off-gassing and you’re not breathing in toxic fumes. It’s totally chemically safe having passed in all SGS & ROHS safety standards. Plus, with its low EMF rating of 0.16mg, it’s the lowest on the market and this means your body can fully relax. As well, it’s electrically safe having achieved the gold standard for electrical safety with SAA approval.

