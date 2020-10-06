Tips for Social media influencer and blogger contracts

With television shows like ‘Emily in Paris’, the idea of being a micro-influencer, social media influencer or blogger looks appealing.
The reality can be a rather different experience. When you are invited to an event or sent a gift arrangement, you’ll be required to promote the brand with some guidelines.
You might like to think of this as a freelancing job. And often it can feel like work. You’ll need to dress up professionally (unless you’re a film reviewer), and do some market research beforehand so that you are prepared and feeling confident when you meet with your client.
I’ve been asked a number of times what a social media influencer or blogger’s contract looks like. I personally prefer a well-written media release with some optional professional photography to use.
I prefer to sign agreements only when the payment or gifting arrangement is valued above AUS$100. It’s a better use of everyone’s time to sign a year-long gifting arrangement to attend a chain on cinemas over each film preview event. (However, I’ll happily make an exception for Warner Bros film premieres).
Benefits of an influencer contract:
- specifies exactly what the agreement is
- contains useful information for posting and writing, including the correct hashtags and social media channels
- includes space for a signature
Disadvantages of an influencer contract:
- doesn’t allow for creative freedom and can be a buzz kill if there are too many rules and requirements
- not necessarily legally binding (please ask your qualified lawyer for advice)
- slows down the process
Guidelines for Social media influencer and blogger contracts
Here are some general guidelines for creating social media influencer and blogger contracts:
- email is the best way to communicate (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram messages are okay for initial contact, but please move to email for longer correspondence and negotiations)
- address emails using a person’s name and personalise each one
- clear communication is key
- layout the contract in a table for easy reading
- save the agreement as an editable PDF file
- save any photographs to a Dropbox or Google Drive
- use signed delivery to ensure the package arrives to the right person
- add a personalised note to your package with a printed out media release (if relevant)
- if you don’t hear anything then follow up is okay
Here is an outline of an agreement which I used via a public relations company:
<Company or Event Name>
Social Media Influencer Agreement
Agreement between <influencer’s name> and <company> outlining creative content creation and event promotion to promote <product or event> and related activities/events. <influencer’s name> agrees to deliver on the below obligations in line with the specified due date, using key messages, and required handles, tags and links.
Duties and Obligations of the Influencer:
Name: <influencer’s name>
Product/Show: <specific product or event>
<date, if revelent>
Products / Number of Tickets: 1 <or what product received or payment>
Social Media Accounts
Instagram: – <e.g. @womenlovetech>
Facebook: – <e.g. @womenlovetech>
Website or Blog: (if applicable): <[e.g. https://womenlovetech.com.au/>
Agreed upon activity
- 1 x Instagram post via @womenlovetech
Due: <day before event>
Key message: Getting excited for xxxx
Required tags: @companyname #companytag #campaigntag
Geotagging to the venue.
- 1 x Instagram story via @womenlovetech
Due: <day of the event>
Key message: Having fun at xxxxx, about to see xxxxxxx
Required tags: @companyname #companytag #campaigntag
- 1 x Instagram post via @womenlovetech
Due: <day after the event>
Key message: Having/had a fantastic time at xxxx, Tickets on sale now – xxxxx.company.com.au
Required tags: @companyname #companytag #campaigntag
Geotagging to the venue.
For social media posts, the following details must be included (where applicable):
Facebook: www.facebook.com/companyname
Instagram @companyname #companytag #campaigntag
Twitter: @companyname
Youtube: www.youtube.com/companyname
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/companyname
Signed
Line and space for both parties to sign on a line, with the date and their full names.
Please leave a comment and let us know about your experiences with using Social media influencer and blogger contracts:
Comments
Loading…
Loading…
Comments