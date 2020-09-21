Top 10 Wellness Apps To Achieve Inner Calm And Improve Your Wellbeing

Top apps recommended by Executive Coach & Meditation Teacher, Leora Givoni, to stay in sync with your inner-self, informed, educated and at ease…

Apple Podcast app is top of my list. Love the access to the diverse range of experts, storytellers, and scientists etc. – anyone who provides expertise to my world or delightful escapism. I make an effort to mix up who I follow to ensure my unconscious biases are not indulged and I hear alternative views.

Pocket Meditation Timer

I have been using this app for over eight years. Given my primary form of meditation is mantra based, the simplicity of this app being a pure timer, is my go to app every morning. No bells. No whistles. Just a timer.

Garmin – my personal trainer worn on my wrist

Garmin. You can’t manage what you can’t measure. I love my Garmin app and the way it sync’s with my phone. Whether it measures my steps, heart rate or kilometres run, it feels like I have my own personal trainer on my wrist.

Twitter. I have been a lot savvier at curating who I follow on Twitter over the past few months. I am cautious and considered, especially in these times, to manage the information that flows into my world. I highly recommend that people carefully curate their feed. Then the information shared and discovered can keep you on top of what is happening in the world – on your terms.

Wordscapes – My fun little escapist word game that I play when watching Netflix. Much to my husband’s chagrin, this dual activity leads to the anti-multitasking argument between the two of us, which I can’t really focus on as I am playing a word game while watching a series. Doh!

We need more role models like Oprah Winfrey

Oprah & Deepak App. Every couple of months Deepak and Oprah or Deepak alone offer a free 21-day meditation experience. They range in content from Perfect Health to Renew your Spirit, which begins with ancient Vedic wisdom combined with modern science before leading you into a deep meditation. I highly recommend this app for those who have not experienced meditation. Once signed up, you will receive notifications of the next free 21-day meditation. You also have the opportunity to purchase the meditation after the trial.

Other apps I love and use regularly –

Google translate is fantastic for travelling

Banking apps

Google translate – This app proved to be a life safer earlier in the year when I ended up in a Moroccan hospital, where no one spoke English and I did not speak Arabic or French. I highly recommend that people load this app onto their phones when travelling to foreign countries for work or leisure, albeit, this advice feels like a wishful recommendation at this point in time. We can only hope!

Spotify – For music and podcasts. Note – Michelle Obama’s podcast can only be heard on Spotify!

Scannable – This app is a game-changer if you need to share documents quickly and you don’t have a scanner nearby.

Women Love Tech would like to thank Leora Givoni for her article.

Leora Givoni is the Founder of Small Act Major Impact, a consultancy specialising in coaching leaders on how to become clear and impactful communicators. She is also an Executive coach and qualified meditation teacher through the Chopra Centre in Los Angeles. She has a Certificate in Mental Health First Aid and works with a broad range of leaders, health practitioners and business owners across Australia. Discover more at www.smallactmajorimpact.com.au