Top 9 Apple And Android Halloween Apps To Help Parents

Frederique Bros
on October 28, 2022

Halloween is almost there. I did a bit of research on the technology side looking for great apps for you to be creative during this festive season and for not being in panic mode if you are running out of ideas.

The Halloween season is great but I can also imagine the parents pressure – decorating the house, finding the costumes, carving the pumpkins, makeup ideas, and baking spooky cupcakes. I’m happy to help and I handpicked the top 9 Apple & Android apps to impress your kids and your friends.

First let’s start with the main Halloween ‘ingredient’: the pumpkin, there is an app or an e-book for that!

Pumpkin Carving e-book – Apple: $2.99

This perfect companion to pumpkin carving provides all the necessary instructions and step-by-step projects for producing stunning, original pumpkin lanterns at any time of the year. There’s 20 designs to choose from.

halloween
Halloween

Pumpkin Carving Ideas App – Android: Free

Pumpkin carving ideas & patterns pictures for you. You can save and share all pumpkin carving images. This application shows you the galleries of amazing Halloween pumpkin carving patterns, ideas and templates.

Now you have your scary pumpkins and head to the kitchen and have fun with your children with these couple of recipe apps.

Creepy Halloween Recipes

The best and most creepy, disgusting Halloween SHOCKTAIL Recipes for this years Halloween visitors and parties! Halloween is right around the corner, get the kids spooked by inviting them to a next mix of gross snacks and creepy Halloween treats.

Foodie Recipes – Apple: Free

Seasonally relevant and beautifully designed, Foodie cookbooks are filled with the best recipes from food bloggers and culinary professionals around the world.

 

Read also: How to find the best Halloween movies and costumes

Halloween Recipes Book App – Android: Free

Whether you are cooking for a feast of adults for Halloween or looking for some great kid approved recipes there are plenty of resources in this app for some excellent spooky Halloween recipes on All Hallows Eve.

When the food is planned you can start to think about the costumes.

Top 20 Halloween Costumes App – Android: Free

Find the hottest Top 20 Halloween Costumes for 2012. I know it’s 2 years ago but see what’s hot right now for Women, Men, Kids, Teens, Toddlers, Infants and Pets. Includes Sexy and Plus Size costumes too.

Yandy Lingerie and Halloween Costumes App – Apple: Free

For the sexy mothers you can shop at Yandy with a huge selection of lingerie, sexy Halloween costumes, raveware, sexy dresses, swimwear and more!

To finalise this article, let’s not forget the makeup which is one of the most important part that kids (and adults) absolutely love!

Halloween Makeup Tutorial App: Android: Free

This Free App shows you lots of different ideas for Halloween makeup to go with a wide range of costumes. See witches makeup, scary makeup, freaky doll makeup, corpse makeup and lots of other ideas for your Halloween night. Tutorials and videos included.

Glam Style: Apple: Free

The Haute Halloween edition is filled with styling, fashion, and decorating tips for a wicked Halloween. This edition has your holiday covered with fashion finds for the non-costume enthusiast, haunting decorating tips, and DIY costumes.

I wish you all a happy Halloween.

Featured Image: DepositPhotos

Do you know more great Halloween apps? If so, please share it in comments.

Avatar
By Frederique Bros

Frederique Bros is a contributor for Women Love Tech. Frederique, who launched the website, has more than ten years in multimedia, graphic and web design. Born in France, she lives in Sydney with her French Bulldog Oscar.

View more

trends News

TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on October 7, 2022
Lenovo Tab P11 trends
“The World We Imagine” — Lenovo Challenges Artists Around The Globe
Women Love Tech
on September 6, 2022
Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

Halloween 1978 lifestyle
The Best Movies And Shows To Stream For Halloween
Pamela Connellan
on October 27, 2022
Gaming games
What Are The Most Popular Songs Used In Video Games?
Pamela Connellan
on October 25, 2022
The Promising Success Of Hireup Amid The Struggles | Women Love Tech lifestyle
Hireup’s Laura O’Reilly: How Technology Plays A Role To Support Care Workers
Mary Grace
on October 25, 2022
Freaky lifestyle
10 Of The Best Horror Movies To Binge Watch This Halloween
Pamela Connellan
on October 22, 2022
Swatch Introduces the World's First Solar Spectrum Watch | Women Love Tech lifestyle
Swatch Introduces A New Solar Spectrum Watch
Mary Grace
on October 21, 2022
Abbie White lifestyle
It’s Permanent: How Pandemic Work Life is Here to Stay
Giulia Sirignani
on October 18, 2022

More WLT News