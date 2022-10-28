Halloween is almost there. I did a bit of research on the technology side looking for great apps for you to be creative during this festive season and for not being in panic mode if you are running out of ideas.

The Halloween season is great but I can also imagine the parents pressure – decorating the house, finding the costumes, carving the pumpkins, makeup ideas, and baking spooky cupcakes. I’m happy to help and I handpicked the top 9 Apple & Android apps to impress your kids and your friends.

First let’s start with the main Halloween ‘ingredient’: the pumpkin, there is an app or an e-book for that!

This perfect companion to pumpkin carving provides all the necessary instructions and step-by-step projects for producing stunning, original pumpkin lanterns at any time of the year. There’s 20 designs to choose from.

Pumpkin carving ideas & patterns pictures for you. You can save and share all pumpkin carving images. This application shows you the galleries of amazing Halloween pumpkin carving patterns, ideas and templates.

Now you have your scary pumpkins and head to the kitchen and have fun with your children with these couple of recipe apps.

For the sexy mothers you can shop at Yandy with a huge selection of lingerie, sexy Halloween costumes, raveware, sexy dresses, swimwear and more!

To finalise this article, let’s not forget the makeup which is one of the most important part that kids (and adults) absolutely love!

This Free App shows you lots of different ideas for Halloween makeup to go with a wide range of costumes. See witches makeup, scary makeup, freaky doll makeup, corpse makeup and lots of other ideas for your Halloween night. Tutorials and videos included.

The Haute Halloween edition is filled with styling, fashion, and decorating tips for a wicked Halloween. This edition has your holiday covered with fashion finds for the non-costume enthusiast, haunting decorating tips, and DIY costumes.

I wish you all a happy Halloween.

Featured Image: DepositPhotos

Do you know more great Halloween apps? If so, please share it in comments.