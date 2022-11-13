Even though podcasts have been around since the early 2000s, the audio-based content never really seemed to capture the attention of the people…up until now.

This sort of revolution that we’re currently experiencing is one that shouldn’t really come as a surprise. Part of our fast-paced, non-stop, on-the-go routines means that finding time to shift down a gear during the day becomes quite difficult. Podcasts represent a medium that incorporates both an entertainment and information aspect, where you can tune in whenever you want without it interrupting your routine, like a long article or video would do.

On top of that, it’s home to almost every subject out there. You like politics? Listen to The Daily. Sports? Check out Against the Rules. There’s most likely a podcast for all of your interests, and what makes them so alluring is the community feel that it projects upon its listeners. Listening to discussions about all your favourite subjects, you tend to get this feeling of inclusion, as if you’re part of that group.

If you’re driving to work, you can listen in on debates about the weekend’s sports results, learn about random facts, or listen to funny stories. It’s a whole new world, and we’re yet to even scratch the surface.

So, if you haven’t really had the chance to explore the world of podcasts, why not give it a go this September, starting with this list:

1. TED Talks Daily

This having already been a hit on the YouTube channel, it was never not going to be a success as podcasts. The sheer variety of subjects that TED provides to its listeners is sure to keep you intrigued every single episode. Whether it be talking about the science behind love, the intricacies of depression, or how AI can save our humanity; there’s everything and anything. Not only is it informative, but it’s information that’s important to understand, and it keeps you entertained. You can also find these on Spotify.

2. The b-Old Intern

Today’s society is made up of two different species of human being: the digital natives, and the industry traditionalists. What if you could find the best of both worlds? That’s what this podcast aims to do, to explore how the framework of the old style can be meshed with the speed and agility of the new style, with the goal of creating better outcomes. Recently, the podcast had Robyn Foyster, the CEO and publisher of WomenLoveTech, to discuss how she moved from traditional media as the editor in chief of The Australian Women’s Weekly to publishing Women Love Tech and launching the retail app Sweep. Listen to it here!

3. My Dad Wrote A Porno

Imagine if your Dad wrote a dirty book. Yes, we can hear you wince. Let’s face it, most people would try to ignore it and pretend it had never happened – but not Jamie Morton. Instead, he’s decided to read it to the world. With the help of his friends, James Cooper and BBC Radio 1’s Alice Levine, Jamie reads a chapter a week and discovers more about his father than he ever bargained for. The gang are back for Season 5, launching the 9th of September in all good podcast apps.

4. The Joe Rogan Experience

This one falls under the genre of “I don’t know what the hell they’re talking about, but it’s super interesting” with also a bit of MMA sometimes, depending on the episode. I would definitely check this one out if you’re into deep conversations about the future of the human race with Elon Musk, or answering unanswerable questions on science with Neil deGrasse Tyson. These can also be found either here, or on his YouTube channel

5. The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal

Hmm, maybe it’s a Joe thing? I don’t know. But this one’s for the music lovers, the hip-hop fanatics. They go in-depth about the artists they like, the artists they dislike. Why? How? When? Everything. It really feels like you’re having a chat with your friends because it can get really serious, but can also leave you with cramps in your stomach from laughing too hard. These are also on YouTube and Spotify.

6. A Podcast of One’s Own with Julia Gillard

Hosted by Australia’s first female Prime Minister, A Podcast of One’s Own with Julia Gillard features Julia sitting down with incredible women who have overcome sexism and misogny to be leaders in their respective fields. This inspiring podcast showcases Julia’s talent as an interviewer, and her passion to empower and inspire women across the globe.

7. The Missing

Every year, 38,000 Australian’s go missing. That’s equal to one person every 15 minutes. In this new True Crime podcast from Podular Media, former policeman turned detective Meni Caroutas will take listeners on an emotional journey with the hope of providing closure for families and friends of missing people.

8. The Modern Women

The Modern Women is a podcast designed to empower you through conversations that entertain, educate, motivate and prompt intentional and thoughtful content. Natalie’s Anonymous Series within the podcast, features in-depth discussions with everyday women, because their voices often aren’t represented in the media. The incredible women and men interviewed on The Modern Women – both in the Anonymous Series and overall – share their life learnings and perspectives to encourage and inspire.

9. Forgotten Australia

Your weekly dose of history and crime, Forgotten Australia takes you on a deep dive into the dark and mysterious past of the land Down Under. These true (forgotten) stories range from Australia’s First Queens of the Air to the Ghost of Mount Victoria Pass. Learn about Australia’s radio bad-boy of the early 1900’s, or the weekend Melbourne was ruled by anarchic mobs. Forgotten Australia is a masterpiece of history and storytelling, and we promise you’ll be hooked from your first listen!