Top Streamed Christmas Songs In Australia

Whether cozying up by the fire to Wyclef Jean’s, “The Christmas Song,” and Demi Lovato’s, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” or hitting the dance floor at a holiday bash to  Miley Cyrus’, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and DMX’s, “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer,” you need a festive playlist.

Now, we have one thanks to Spotify, who have showcased holiday classics and new recordings. Some of them were recorded at Spotify Studios in New York and partner studios in London. Also, check out the most popular Christmas songs on Spotify this summer.

Top streamed Christmas songs in Australia 

1. ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ – Mariah Carey
2. ‘It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas’ – Michael Bublé
3. ‘Last Christmas’ – Wham!
4. ‘Jingle Bells’ – Michael Bublé feat. The Puppini Sisters
5. ‘It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ – Andy Williams
6. ‘Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!’ – Frank Sinatra
7. ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ – Hall & Oates 8. ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ – Michael Bublé
9. ‘Santa Tell Me’ – Ariana Grande
10. ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ – Michael Bublé

https://open.spotify.com/embed/user/spotify/playlist/37i9dQZF1DXdam5VrqMf3y

The full playlist includes:

  • Sam SmithRiver (Joni Mitchell)
  • Demi Lova toI’ll Be Home for Christmas (Bing Crosby)
  • Miley Cyrus Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree (Lee “Scratch” Perry)
  • Miley CyrusSleigh Bells (Traditional)
  • Josh Groban Happy Xmas – The War is Over (John Lennon)
  • Wynton Marsalis Jingle Bells (Traditional)
  • Fifth HarmonyCan You See (Original)
  • Lalah HathawayThis Christmas (Donny Hathaway)
  • DMXRudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Traditional)
  • Wolf AliceSanta Baby (Eartha Kitt)
  • Norah JonesIt’s Not Christmas (Original)
  • Kelly ClarksonChristmas Eve (Original)
  • Jack JohnsonIn The Morning (Original)
  • Wyclef The Christmas Song
  • RostamFairy Tale in New York (The Pogues)
  • George EzraWhite Christmas (Bing Crosby)
  • Yoke LoreLast Christmas (WHAM)
  • Xavier OmärWonderful Christmastime (Paul McCartney)
  • Janelle KrollSilent Night (Traditional)

Plus check out this song all the way from Memphis.

Grammy award-winning saxophonist, Kirk Whalum and Winner of ‘The Four’, Evvie McKinney ring in 2021 in Downtown Memphis with Auld Lang Syne.

Written by Robyn Foyster

Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly. She is also the owner and publisher of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn is the owner and founder of a tech business called AR tech, where she helped create the world's first AR community shopping app called Sweep and her team produced the 2018 Vivid app. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM.

