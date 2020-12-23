Whether cozying up by the fire to Wyclef Jean’s, “The Christmas Song,” and Demi Lovato’s, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” or hitting the dance floor at a holiday bash to Miley Cyrus’, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and DMX’s, “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer,” you need a festive playlist.

Now, we have one thanks to Spotify, who have showcased holiday classics and new recordings. Some of them were recorded at Spotify Studios in New York and partner studios in London. Also, check out the most popular Christmas songs on Spotify this summer.

Top streamed Christmas songs in Australia

1. ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ – Mariah Carey

2. ‘It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas’ – Michael Bublé

3. ‘Last Christmas’ – Wham!

4. ‘Jingle Bells’ – Michael Bublé feat. The Puppini Sisters

5. ‘It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ – Andy Williams

6. ‘Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!’ – Frank Sinatra

7. ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ – Hall & Oates 8. ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ – Michael Bublé

9. ‘Santa Tell Me’ – Ariana Grande

10. ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ – Michael Bublé

https://open.spotify.com/embed/user/spotify/playlist/37i9dQZF1DXdam5VrqMf3y

The full playlist includes:

Sam SmithRiver (Joni Mitchell)

Demi Lova toI’ll Be Home for Christmas (Bing Crosby)

Miley Cyrus Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree (Lee “Scratch” Perry)

Miley CyrusSleigh Bells (Traditional)

Josh Groban Happy Xmas – The War is Over (John Lennon)

Wynton Marsalis Jingle Bells (Traditional)

Fifth HarmonyCan You See (Original)

Lalah HathawayThis Christmas (Donny Hathaway)

DMXRudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Traditional)

Wolf AliceSanta Baby (Eartha Kitt)

Norah JonesIt’s Not Christmas (Original)

Kelly ClarksonChristmas Eve (Original)

Jack JohnsonIn The Morning (Original)

Wyclef The Christmas Song

RostamFairy Tale in New York (The Pogues)

George EzraWhite Christmas (Bing Crosby)

Yoke LoreLast Christmas (WHAM)

Xavier OmärWonderful Christmastime (Paul McCartney)

Janelle KrollSilent Night (Traditional)

Plus check out this song all the way from Memphis.