PR Guru Turned Mentor Tory Archbold Launches Inspiring Powerful Steps Podcast

Tory Archbold

Soaring into the top 20 in the business category for podcasts in Australia in the first week of launching her Powerful Steps podcast is no mean feat. But for those who know the PR powerhouse Tory Archbold, it’s not so surprising.

Tory left her marketing, brand and PR life where she represented the fashion brand Zara and more recently Drew Barrymre’s new makeup range Flower Beauty to launch a new venture mentoring entrepreneurs and businesses alike to be their best selves.

Tory and her powerful posse of 20 including her podcast guests celebrated the launch of her podcast at the Chiswick restaurant in Sydney where some of her guests including the vibrant TV personality Sally Obermeder and iron woman Candice Warner shared their stories of resilience and inner power.

Elite athlete Candice talked about hitting rock bottom before she turned back the tide, sharing much of her story for the first time. While Sally explained how as a young woman she desperately tried not to be noticed and yet went on to become a TV star, and the owner of a multi-million dollar business called Swiish. Sally, who is well loved as a wellness businesswoman, said that she built her confidence much like you build a muscle in order to gain inner strength. Hardship, she said, also helped her become the strong woman she is today.

Other personalities Tory interviewed include Chelsea Pottenger, who similarly overcame self-limiting beliefs to become one of Australia’s most in-demand wellness coaches. And, Jo Gaines reveals in her podcast interview how she went from a cage fighter to corporate leader with Salesforce. Health Mentor Elle Halliwell was among those interviewed and Erica King, who describes how she “ran 12 marathons in 12 months to find myself”

Listen here:  https://powerfulsteps.com.au/powerful-stories/podcasts/

Tory Archbold
Tory Archbold

In all, Tory has interviewed 20 inspiring women in a series of conversations that she hopes will help and empower listeners to understand that for every game changing moment they experience in life that you have the ability to up-level and become the person you are destined to be! 

Robyn Foyster

Written by Robyn Foyster

Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly. She is also the owner and publisher of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn is the owner and founder of a tech business called AR tech, where she helped create the world's first AR community shopping app called Sweep and her team produced the 2018 Vivid app. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM.

