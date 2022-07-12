Try On Your Makeup Before You Buy It With Pinterest's AR Tech

Emeric Brard
on July 12, 2022

Pinterest is a place for inspiration. Millions come looking for recipe ideas, workout routines, fashion tips, and a lot also come searching for beauty inspiration. Now, Pinterest can be your go-to place for all your beauty needs with the new ‘Try On’ feature, powered by Lens which lets pinners try on different shades of lipstick before deciding to buy it.

Michelle Dube: How Technology Has Changed The Beauty Industry

Choose products from some of the beauty sector’s most popular brands including Estée Lauder, Sephora, L’Orèal, YSL Beauté and more. All you have to do is open the Pinterest camera in search and click “try on”. There you will be given the option of hundreds of shades from a variety of brands and select products.

Pair this amazing feature with the skin tone ranges feature and you can see what shades look like on people with similar skin tones to yours. Find the perfect shade for you from the brand that suits you the most, try it on, compare and you’re sorted.

Find one that you love? Snap a pic of it and save it as a pin so that you don’t forget.

The feature even goes to the extent of recognising other peoples’ lip colours so that if you see someone wearing a colour that you like in a pin, you also can try it on to see if it suits you.

Pinterest, try on

The ‘Try On’ feature is currently only available in the US on iOS and Android, but will become globally available in the near future.

Visit pinterest.com.au or download the app here.

Emeric Brard is a lifestyle writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel.

