    Unagi E500: The Luxury Brand of Scooters

    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 17 February 2024
    Unagi E500 Photo credit: Cassie Daniels

    They are fun, fast and the latest in luxury scooters. Robyn Foyster from Women Love Tech asked four people to take the Unagi E500 for a spin on Miami Beach in the Gold Coast, Queensland, to get their verdict.

    Far from being naff, these days commuting to work on the latest eBike or eScooter is trendy and not to mention, sustainable. At WLT, we’ve been having some fun testing out the latest models available from Panmi and we think the Unagi E500 scooter will appeal to a wide audience with its chic design and dual motor that will propel you up hills without breaking a sweat. Consider this your call to be carefree and scoot.

    The minimalist deign of the Unagi comes from the creative brain of entrepreneur David Hyman, former CEO of Beats and pioneer in the landscape of technology and media. Pegged as the leading electric scooter by major publications, Unagi has been described as the Tesla of scooters.

    We asked a group of four friends to take the Unagi E500 for a spin and rank its performance for versatility, sustainability and fun. Here’s what they had to say.

    Versatility:

    With its minimalist design and light weight carbon frame, the Unagi E500 is the perfect companion for on-the-go. It’s easy to use, foldable design with just one click means you can carry it with you or store away when not in use. This is definitely an urban dwellers dream.

    Tanya Rose, business owner from the Gold Coast, says: “I can see me and the girls getting on these and going from the Pilates bar to an actual bar.”

    Photographer Carlo O’Brien, said it would be perfect for commuting. “I’m a travel photographer so if I had this scooter I would take it around, stop, take my camera out, take some photos, hop back on it and ride away. It’s convenient, it’s great for the commute, I love it”, says Carlo.

    Unagi
    Photographer Carlo O’Brien. Videographer Cassie Daniels

    Sustainability:

    It’s no secret that going electric is the way of the future. The Unagi E500 lives up to its reputation of being a luxury scooter with a powerful dual motor, enough to ride up hills and replace the need for a car or bus on your morning commute. The zero-emission scooter can ride up to 25km and has three different riding modes.

    Nicole Rowles, journalist from Brisbane, says: “I drive every single day and I spend so much money on petrol. I would love to use the Unagi because I know that it would save me on petrol costs, it would be really efficient for those days that I know I’m only making short trips and I know as well that it would get me out of traffic which is such a huge blessing when saving time.”

    Unagi
    Photographer Carlo O’Brien. Videographer Cassie Daniels

    Fun Factor:

    Luxury and style is the cornerstone of Unagi’s design, and also what makes it so fun. It comes in four colours and sports three driving modes: Eco (14-18 km/h) for the leisure riders, Standard (18-21km/h) for the commuters and for the speed demons, Professional (24-25 km/h).

    “I was really nervous but I was surprised by how easy it was to ride, I felt safe”, says Nicole Rowles, journalist from Brisbane.

    Photographer Carlo O’Brien, says: “I really love the design, it’s sleek, the colours are awesome, it’s a really nice looking scooter and it’s not like those other ones that are a bit bulky, it’s nice. I feel like if you owned one you would probably want to take a photo of it.”

    Marissa Gillham, personal coach from Gold Coast, said it was fund to ride. “This is the first time I’ve ridden Unagi and it’s pretty wonderful, it’s just fun”, says Marissa.

    The Unagi E500 Dual Motor is priced at $1,699.00, available now at JB Hi-Fi.

    Find out more about Unagi here.

    Unagi

    About Unagi

    Unagi was founded in 2018 in California, USA. David Hyman, the CEO and founder of Unagi, has pioneered revolutionary start-ups over a 20-year span that have changed the landscapes of technology and media. He was the CEO of Beats Music, founder, and CEO of MOG, co-founder CEO of the MOG Music Network, Co-founder CEO of Gracenote and co-founder of Addicted to Noise. Unagi is a manufacturer of electric scooters intended to provide users the freedom of movement.

     

    About Panmi

    Panmi is an Australian founded company, established in 2018. They are the sole brand agent and business development partner of Xiaomi in Australia as well as other innovative tech brands from around the globe. Panmi’s vision is to bring new and exciting technology with uncompromising quality and performance to Australian consumers, helping Australians to enjoy advanced technology in their daily lives. Panmi is the exclusive distributor of major tech brands in Australia including Xiaomi, Segway-Ninebot, Viomi, Unagi, Surron and many more. Panmi’s expertise is in micro-mobility and personal transport, Smart Home, Smartphone and various other categories.

    This content was sponsored by Panmi.

    Avatar
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

    Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly and Publisher of the Hearst Group in Australia, responsible for Harper's BAZAAR, Cosmopolitan and madison magazine. Robyn is the owner and editor of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn's tech company AR TEch produced the augmented reality app for Sydney's Vivid Festival in 2018 and the retail app Sweep. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM. She is also a 2022 B&T Women In Media Awards Finalist and a multiple Finalist in the 2022 Samsung Lizzie's Awards.

    View more

    trends News

    View more
    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 7 November 2023
    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    By Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    By Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    View more
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    By Hannah Lising-White
    on 17 February 2024
    gluten free FoodSwitch health
    Top 6 Food Recipe Apps for a Healthier You NOW
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 2 February 2024
    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023

    Related News

    View more
    Beautiful by Drew kitchenware reviews
    Beautiful by Drew Barrymore – Kitchen Appliances and Homeware
    By Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 17 February 2024
    Fiido D12 reviews
    Fiido D12: An E-Bike Designed for Gen Z
    By Candace Little
    on 17 February 2024
    ghd chronos reviews
    We Trialled the New Straightener That Claims to Cut Your Hair Styling Time by More Than Half!
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 5 February 2024
    reviews
    If You’re Planning An All Australian Road Trip, CB Radios Will Help
    By Pamela Connellan
    on 11 January 2024
    cats gadgets
    5 Best Gadgets for Your Furry Friends in 2024
    By Lucy Cooper
    on 3 January 2024
    Galaxy Z Flip Phone reviews
    Galaxy Z Flip 4: A Flip Phone Virgin’s Reasons For Conversion
    By James Townsend
    on 2 January 2024

    More WLT News

    View more