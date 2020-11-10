Today marks the 19th annual UNESCO World Science Day for Peace and Development. Stemming from the 1999 World Conference on Science in Budapest, this special Day signifies the importance of the sciences within society.

It aims to inform public awareness of developments within the sciences and promote wider debate around important challenges. There is also an emphasis on the prominence of science within our daily lives and how we can utilise it to benefit the future.

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay

The current crisis should serve as a wakeup call regarding the urgency for increased financing and support of scientific research and collaboration.This concerns not only the natural sciences, but also the social and human and sciences. UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay

Photo by Yaroslav Danylchenko on Pexels.com

With the significant pressures posed this year on our science community, specifically as it faces the challenges wrought by COVID-19 the 2020 theme is “Science for and with Society in dealing with the global pandemic.”

“Science can play a very important role in helping us overcome this crisis,” UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay.

The purpose of the Day is to:

Strengthen public awareness of the role of science for peaceful and sustainable societies;

Promote national and international solidarity for shared science between countries;

Renew national and international commitment for the use of science for the benefit of societies;

Draw attention to the challenges faced by science in raising support for the scientific endeavour.

Photo by Jessica Lewis on Pexels.com

The Day tackles three main topics this year: promoting international scientific cooperation, improving access to water and sanitation and, supporting ecological reconstruction.

In accordance with these topics, the day also organised an online round table which can be watched here.

Both individuals and institutions alike are encouraged to get involved with the day by organising events and creating dialogue online using the hashtag #ScienceDay.

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Both individuals and institutions alike are encouraged to get involved with the day by organising events and creating dialogue online using the hashtag #ScienceDay.

WomenLoveTech would like to thank Max Wilson for this article.