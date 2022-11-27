Cyber Monday Deals That You Musn’t Miss Out On!

Women Love Tech
on November 28, 2022
computer

The shopping frenzy of Black Friday and this past weekend continues with Cyber Monday; a bonus day to rack up any last-minute shopping deals before the hectic holidays.

Here are some deals to keep an eye out for today.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe 15W
Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe 15W

Save 30% off on select Belkin products

A great present for Christmas, check out the deals on Belkin’s consumer accessories designed to power your lifestyle. Its wireless charging range for the newest iPhones (12-14) simplifies your charging experience, with perfectly aligned connection in portrait or landscape mode. On the other hand, its wireless audio range offers superior audio, great call clarity and all-day playtime. 

Stockists: Apple Stores, Apple.com/auBelkin.com/au 

Deals include:

·       Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe | RRP $149.95, NOW $104.97 

·       Belkin SOUNDFORM Move Plus True Wireless Earbuds | RRP $59.95, NOW $41.97

Ecovac 920
Ecovac 920

Save up to 40% on ECOVACS ROBOTICS vacuums

Fancy some help with your home cleaning? Check out, ECOVACS ROBOTICS range of intelligent vacuum cleaners. Whether you’re looking for a premium and sleek vacuum cleaner that gives you a completely hands-free cleaning experience, or want to experience a amart robot vacuum.

Stockists: JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Bing Lee | Sales Dates: ends 28th November 

·       ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI | RRP $2499, NOW $1999 

·       ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 PLUS | RRP $1899, NOW $1499 

·       ECOVACS DEEBOT T8 | RRP $999, NOW $599 

·       ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 TURBO RRP 2,099 NOW $1499   

·       ECOVACS N8+ RRP$1,099 NOW $699 

TCL 20 5G
TCL

Save up to 25% on TCL smartphones

Perfect for an all-in-one smartphone experience at an affordable price point, the TCL 30 series range could be what you’ve been looking for! With each device utilising TCL’s innovative NXTVISION display technology, along with a range of benefits from triple cameras to powerful battery life, the TCL 30 Series smartphones have all you need whether you’re at home or out and about.

Stockists: Harvey Norman, Officeworks, Big W, Target, Mobileciti, Amazon, Dick Smith | Sale Dates: 21stNovember – 4th December (25% off)

·       TCL 30+ | RRP $399, NOW $299 

·       TCL 306 | RRP $229, NOW $179 

Suunto Range 2
Suunto Range 2

Save up to 57% on Suunto sports watches

An ideal gift for your sports loving friend or yourself, Suunto’s sports watches have been tried and tested since its inception in 1936. Well known for good battery life, a wide array of sports watch modes and a newly sleek design

Stockists: Harvey Norman, Find Your Feet, Wild Earth and other specialty retailers | Sales Dates: 21st November – 4th December

·       Suunto 9 Peak | RRP $1199, NOW $699 

·       Suunto 5 Peak | RRP $499.99, NOW $249

·       Suunto 7 Titanium | RRP $699, NOW $299 

·       Suunto 9 Baro Titanium | RRP $799, NOW $499 

Enjoy CyberMonday!

Women Love Tech
By Women Love Tech

Women Love Tech is an award-winning lifestyle technology site. Discover the best smartphones, latest apps, cool gadgets, social media, emerging tech and news. Be inspired by our regular profiles of women in tech as we continue with our mission to promote women in STEM and to make technology easy and fun!

View more

trends News

TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on October 7, 2022
Lenovo Tab P11 trends
“The World We Imagine” — Lenovo Challenges Artists Around The Globe
Women Love Tech
on September 6, 2022
Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022

health News

health
With The High Pollen Count Right Now, We’re Reviewing The Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier
Pamela Connellan
on November 9, 2022
Happy health
Top 10 Positivity Sites That Promise To Make Your Day Happier
Hannah Lising-White
on November 2, 2022
Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022

Related News

Samsung Z Fold4 news
Samsung Is Taking 50% Off Flip3 Mobiles And Big Dollars Off TVs And Tablets For Black Friday
Pamela Connellan
on November 24, 2022
gaming
Animal Crossing To Wordle: Why Do We All Love ‘Cosy Games’?
Alice Duthie
on November 21, 2022
Online Security news
How To Avoid Losing Money Or Data Online Over The Silly Season
Pamela Connellan
on November 19, 2022
tuvalu news
Tuvalu To Be The First Nation To Be Forced Into The Metaverse Due To Climate Change
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on November 16, 2022
BeReal App news
Is BeReal The New Social Media App You Have To Be On With All Your Friends?
Pamela Connellan
on November 14, 2022
Instagram Reels news
Instagram Has Rolled Out Some Nifty Ways To Create With Reels
Pamela Connellan
on November 12, 2022

More WLT News