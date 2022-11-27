Cyber Monday Deals That You Musn’t Miss Out On!

The shopping frenzy of Black Friday and this past weekend continues with Cyber Monday; a bonus day to rack up any last-minute shopping deals before the hectic holidays.

Here are some deals to keep an eye out for today.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe 15W

Save 30% off on select Belkin products

A great present for Christmas, check out the deals on Belkin’s consumer accessories designed to power your lifestyle. Its wireless charging range for the newest iPhones (12-14) simplifies your charging experience, with perfectly aligned connection in portrait or landscape mode. On the other hand, its wireless audio range offers superior audio, great call clarity and all-day playtime.

Stockists: Apple Stores, Apple.com/au, Belkin.com/au

Deals include:

· Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe | RRP $149.95, NOW $104.97

· Belkin SOUNDFORM Move Plus True Wireless Earbuds | RRP $59.95, NOW $41.97

Ecovac 920

Save up to 40% on ECOVACS ROBOTICS vacuums

Fancy some help with your home cleaning? Check out, ECOVACS ROBOTICS range of intelligent vacuum cleaners. Whether you’re looking for a premium and sleek vacuum cleaner that gives you a completely hands-free cleaning experience, or want to experience a amart robot vacuum.

Stockists: JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Bing Lee | Sales Dates: ends 28th November

· ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI | RRP $2499, NOW $1999

· ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 PLUS | RRP $1899, NOW $1499

· ECOVACS DEEBOT T8 | RRP $999, NOW $599

· ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 TURBO RRP 2,099 NOW $1499

· ECOVACS N8+ RRP$1,099 NOW $699

TCL

Save up to 25% on TCL smartphones

Perfect for an all-in-one smartphone experience at an affordable price point, the TCL 30 series range could be what you’ve been looking for! With each device utilising TCL’s innovative NXTVISION display technology, along with a range of benefits from triple cameras to powerful battery life, the TCL 30 Series smartphones have all you need whether you’re at home or out and about.

Stockists: Harvey Norman, Officeworks, Big W, Target, Mobileciti, Amazon, Dick Smith | Sale Dates: 21stNovember – 4th December (25% off)

· TCL 30+ | RRP $399, NOW $299

· TCL 306 | RRP $229, NOW $179

Suunto Range 2

Save up to 57% on Suunto sports watches

An ideal gift for your sports loving friend or yourself, Suunto’s sports watches have been tried and tested since its inception in 1936. Well known for good battery life, a wide array of sports watch modes and a newly sleek design

Stockists: Harvey Norman, Find Your Feet, Wild Earth and other specialty retailers | Sales Dates: 21st November – 4th December

· Suunto 9 Peak | RRP $1199, NOW $699

· Suunto 5 Peak | RRP $499.99, NOW $249

· Suunto 7 Titanium | RRP $699, NOW $299

· Suunto 9 Baro Titanium | RRP $799, NOW $499

Enjoy CyberMonday!