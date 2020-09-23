Let’s Take a Virtual Test Drive with Tesla’s Electric Cars

Tesla is a software and hardware company that makes a ‘laptop on wheels’. You just need to go down to a Tesla showroom and get in the seat for a test drive. You might be pleasantly surprised to discover how quiet, fast and powerful these cars are.

Inside the car, you’ll find a Tesla tablet that runs the operation and systems of your car. You can save a profile for each person who drives the car – this allows you to save custom settings like how you prefer the tilt of the steering wheel and how far back you like the chair to accommodate for your leg length.

The car interior has a super modern and luxurious look and feel with different options for customisation. There are two generous sized boots with plenty of room for storing your groceries, laptop, tech toys and books.

The car comes with a charger that you hook up underneath the rear light to your garage’s electricity power. You may only need to charge your car battery every second day. You can use the dashboard map to see the Tesla global network of Superchargers if you are travelling. For example, if you were to drive from Brisbane to Sydney then you can check your battery levels with the distances and the app tells you where the best places to stop and recharge are.

There are currently four Tesla car models:

Model S – the first fully electric sedan, is an evolution in automotive engineering. Combining performance, safety, and efficiency

Model 3 – a smaller, simpler and a more affordable electric car. Designed and built as the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle

Model X – the safest, quickest and most capable sport utility vehicle in history. It blends performance and utility with unique features including the falcon-wing doors, canopy glass and seven-seat configuration.

Model Y – an all-electric, mid-size SUV designed for maximum versatility and safety

Safety is the number one objective for building a car. So, we’re super appreciative to hear that Tesla are the safest cars ever built. The Autopilot functionality continues to improve.

It was impressive to hear that the Tesla car company is sustainably profitable (with four consecutive quarters of profit), growing rapidly with a good cash flow.

There are three factories in Shanghai, Berlin and Texas that combines cutting edge manufacturing, software and engineering. Tesla has rethought every element of the battery and created a revolution in its design.

At Tesla Battery Day, Elon has announced he’d like to produce 2 million electric cars per year. Tesla is a leader in the way of transitioning the global fleet of all types of vehicles to electric.

About Tesla

Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Tesla was founded in 2003 by a group of engineers who wanted to prove that people didn’t need to compromise to drive electric – that electric vehicles can be better, quicker and more fun to drive than petrol cars. Today, Tesla builds not only all-electric vehicles but also infinitely scalable clean energy generation and storage products. Tesla believes the faster the world stops relying on fossil fuels and moves towards a zero-emission future, the better. https://www.tesla.com/en_au