Want To Turn Your Gaming Side Hustle Into A Career?

Six out of ten Aussies would consider a career in gaming but only 19 per cent know how to achieve this, according to new research by Lenovo*. One person who is well on her way is New Zealand based Amy Campbell, a digital media trained fitness instructor.

Gamer Amy Campbell

Amy won The Lenovo Legion Epprenticeship, an initiative designed to equip the everyday gamer with the right technology and professional tips to develop their skills and highlight the professional opportunities available in gaming.

Turns out gamers are hungry to turn their hobby into ta lucrative career. Grace Watkins, Co-founder and CEO Click Management, believes it’s worth considering given the rapid growth in the industry.

“The gaming industry continues to grow exponentially and is increasingly becoming a viable career path for people of all ages and levels of experience, with many routes into the industry,” said Grace.

“In recent years, streaming has become an immensely lucrative and rewarding space and, in many ways, is the perfect ‘side hustle’ for those looking to monetise their passion and hone their skills, while holding down a day job.”

Lenovo Gaming Business Development Manager for Australia and New Zealand, Ben Williams said the company was keen to support and encourage more women taking part in the gaming industry.

“We’ve worked closely with our local Lenovo Legion ANZ ambassador Stephanie ‘Hex’ Bendixsen for the last few years to help inspire a new generation of female gamers.

“Earlier this year, we awarded our first ever Epprenticeship winner Amy Campbell, a tenacious and driven gamer from New Zealand who was looking for her big break in the industry. She recently got in touch to update us that she’s landed her first full time gig and we were thrilled to hear that we were able to play a part in what will undoubtedly be a rewarding career trajectory.”

About the The Lenovo Legion Epprenticeship

Lenovo Legion open a competition to search for a passionate, knowledge-hungry gamer who is ready to bring their skills to the next level with tips from some of the biggest names out there. Applications were open from 15 June until 28 June 2020. Find more information here.

About the research

* The Lenovo Legion Study was conducted online between 28 May – 1 June 2020 on the YouGov Galaxy Omnibus. The sample comprised of 1,011 Australians aged 16 years to 45.