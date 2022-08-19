We Could All Do With Some Answers – Professional Help For Life’s Sticky Situations

There seems to be a lot of apps out there which will improve your health – or your parenting skills – but what about an app that just helps all of us with basic information for ‘Adulting’ if you like. Especially for young people as they start out on their own when they’re at uni, but also for any of us who need some quick professional advice – one option is JustAnswer.

JustAnswer is a platform available as a mobile app or on your desktop, which connects you with live doctors, lawyers, vets, mechanics and other vetted experts for real-time, online professional help. Whether you need some quick legal advice, some help fixing your dishwasher or you’re after a doctor’s opinion on a health concern – JustAnswer has some answers.

There are more than 12,000 experts across 150 categories on this platform, ready to chat online 24/7. JustAnswer is now the leading destination for accessing professional help online and the mobile app is available on Apple iTunes and on Google Play.

JustAnswer is available as a mobile app or website which connects you with a range of experts for a broad range of advice – including vets if you’re after advice about your pet.

Like most apps, you pay a monthly fee and you can get help on anything from finances to car trouble, mental health, tech troubles, help with your pet and more- all in one spot. The platform’s core categories are Legal (immigration law, family law), Medical, Pets (veterinary and pet behavior), Appraisals, Tech, Automotive and Home Repair.

How does JustAnswer work?

Ask a question. Ask anything in any category, anytime. Get matched. JustAnswer will match you with a verified and vetted expert qualified to help with your question – typically within 3-5 minutes Chat with an expert. You can talk, text, or chat till you have your answer. A monthly membership gives you unlimited conversations 24/7, so you’ll always have an Expert ready to help.

How fast can somebody expect to get an answer on JustAnswer?

Typically, users get a response from an expert within about three minutes of submitting a question.

How is JustAnswer different from other Q&A sites + apps?

JustAnswer connects people with verified experts via one-on-one online conversations to answers to their questions. This approach stands in contrast to crowd-sourced answers which are common on the web today. JustAnswer offers access to credentialed experts who offer a one-on-one conversation for information. People can ask follow-up questions and upload video or photos related to their question to make it easier for the professional to assess the situation.

JustAnswer has an ongoing process which it uses to qualify experts – from knowledge tests and background checks to customer and peer reviews – as well as appraisal by its quality advisory board. About 80% of experts on JustAnswer own their own businesses or work for another organisation as a full-time practitioner. In addition to generating extra revenue with us, experts on JustAnswer enjoy the opportunity to help people around the world.

How are experts on JustAnswer paid?

Experts are paid per question answered, within a dollar amount range set for their category (ie, certain fields such as medical, legal, veterinarian, etc. receive higher compensation just as in the offline world) and for that expert’s specific rating within the JA system, which is determined by the quality of the answers they provide. In addition, pay per question rates can vary at times according to supply and demand on the site – for example, there’s a surge of tech questions in the week after Christmas for which they need tech experts.

Who started the company, when and why?

CEO and Founder Andy Kurtzig started JustAnswer in 2003 as a way to help his wife – then pregnant with their first child – to get quick answers from a qualified medical professional whenever questions arose. From there, the idea of a marketplace connecting people with problems to live professionals was born.

For more information you can visit the JustAnswer platform here.

For more from Women Love Tech on the latest apps, visit here.