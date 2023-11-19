We Tried The Hair Tool That Promised To Give Us Gigi Hadid Waves … And This Is What We Thought

When it comes to hair trends, there’s something undeniably captivating about those effortlessly tousled waves. They have an inherent appeal that’s timeless and can elevate your entire look. Gigi Hadid‘s hair and her signature waves, is a prime example of how this style can be both casual and glamorous at the same time. But for most of us, achieving those Gigi Hadid waves can seem like a daunting task. That’s where the WAVESSS Hair Waver comes in. We tried this hot tool promising to give us those sought-after waves, and here’s what we thought.

WAVESSS good bye to limp locks

The WAVESSS Hair Waver is a hair styling tool designed to make the process of creating beautiful waves as simple as possible. It’s equipped with adjustable heat settings, ranging from 80°C to 230°C, to accommodate various hair types and styling preferences. This feature makes it a versatile option for those with fine, coarse, or in-between hair textures.

One of the standout features of the WAVESSS is its user-friendly design. Weighing just 586g, it’s significantly lighter than many other hair wavers on the market. This lightweight design makes it easy to manage, reducing the strain on your arms and wrists during the styling process. Whether you’re a professional hairstylist or someone who loves experimenting with their hair at home, this tool promises to deliver stunning waves in seconds without causing discomfort or fatigue.

All about ionic tech

The WAVESSS Hair Waver is not just about its ergonomic design and heat settings; it also boasts Ionic technology. This technology plays a crucial role in reducing frizz and leaving your hair looking smooth and shiny. Ionic hair tools are known for their ability to neutralise static electricity, which can result in frizzy and unruly hair. By incorporating this technology, the WAVESSS aims to provide an exquisite styling experience and help you achieve the sleek, polished waves you desire.

Additionally, the package includes a Heat Resistant Glove and sectioning alligator hair clips. These accessories are invaluable for creating precise sections of hair and protecting your hands from the heat, ensuring that your styling experience is as seamless as possible. The inclusion of these extras adds to the overall value of the product, as you won’t need to purchase them separately.

The woman of WAVESS

Kristina Youssef, the Founder of KYK Hair Care, emphasised that the creation of the WAVESSS Hair Waver was driven by a commitment to innovation and addressing the needs of consumers. The goal was clear: to design a lightweight and compact waver that didn’t compromise on performance. The WAVESSS seems to have achieved this balance, as it’s a lightweight and easy-to-use tool that still delivers impressive results. According to Kristina, creating coveted Gigi Hadid hair and those coveted waves doesn’t have to be a daunting task. “There’s not too much trick to it; we’ve created a tool that does the work for you and leaves you with smooth hair that looks just done,” she says. This straightforward approach is a breath of fresh air for anyone who has struggled with achieving salon-quality waves at home.

Tried and (tress) tested

So, what did we think after putting the WAVESSS to the test? Our experience was largely positive. The lightweight design of the tool made it easy to handle, and the adjustable heat settings allowed us to find the perfect temperature for our hair type. The Ionic technology did seem to reduce frizz, and our waves turned out smooth and polished.

The inclusion of the Heat Resistant Glove and hair clips was a thoughtful touch, making the styling process more convenient. We also appreciated that the WAVESSS heats up quickly, saving us valuable time during our morning routine. The waves we created were indeed reminiscent of Gigi Hadid’s signature style, and the process was far simpler than we had expected. One potential drawback we noticed was that the WAVESSS might take some practice to master, especially if you’re new to hair waving tools. Achieving the perfect wave pattern can require a bit of trial and error. However, with time and practice, you’ll likely find your groove and create the waves you desire.

In conclusion, the WAVESSS Hair Waver is a noteworthy addition to the world of hair styling tools. It combines user-friendly design, Ionic technology, and adjustable heat settings to make achieving Gigi Hadid waves accessible to everyone. While it may take a bit of practice to get the hang of it, the results are worth the effort. The WAVESSS promises stunning waves, and it delivers on that promise.

If you’re looking to transform your hair into a cascade of beautiful, effortlessly tousled waves, the WAVESSS Hair Waver is a tool worth considering. It offers innovation, ease of use, and professional-quality results, making it a valuable addition to your hair styling arsenal. Give it a try, and you just might find yourself embracing Gigi Hadid’s signature waves with confidence.

The WAVESS Hair Waver retails for $129 AUD at kykhaircare.com