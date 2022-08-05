What Are The Most Popular Movies About Video Games?

It’s no secret that video games are growing in popularity, with an estimated 3.24 billion players globally last year. Nintendo was the first to marry the video game and movie concept, with Super Mario Bros proving to be popular. Since then, over 49 video games have made their move to the big screen.

BestCasinoSites collated the Google searches for the most notable movies across 166 countries, to find out which ones were voted the best – and also which ones were being searched for the most. Using this data, the video game movie which has proved the most popular worldwide is Tomb Raider (2018) – ranking number one in over 23 countries. This action-adventure favourite averaged over 91,930 monthly search volumes collectively worldwide and earned a 53% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In joint second place is martial arts classic, Mortal Kombat (1995), and monster film Monster Hunter – both scoring high search volumes in 18 countries, with Mortal Kombat amassing over 209,000 searches a month.

Interestingly, although Tomb Raider (2018) has more widespread appeal, the original Mortal Kombat generated higher search volumes globally. It has drawn with Monster Hunter, which has earned 104,100 monthly searches.

In third place, 15 countries chose Hitman: Agent 47, with 109,030 search volumes, just above Monster Hunter. However, it scored just 8% Critic Rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but 40% with the audience.

Resident Evil (2002) was up there in the running, accruing the second-highest search volume, despite being the most popular in only 10 countries.

Aiden Howe, the editor of BestCasinoSites, provided his expertise on why some movies perform better than others saying:

“It’s interesting how a movie that is an instant win with the critics and audience sometimes won’t perform well at the box office. Some movies were considered ‘too ahead of their time’ or didn’t have a high enough publicity budget to deliver.

“Similarly, movies like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time weren’t favoured by critics and the public, but they made the studio a lot in return. It could be down to this being the first movie in a series, the inclusion of a high-profile actor, or that movies like this are so bad, people are looking for a humour-filled two hours.”

Each country’s favourite video game movie: To see a complete breakdown of all data used in this study, you can visit here or look at this chart below:

