What Are The Most Popular Songs Used In Video Games?

With around 36% of the world’s population playing video games these days, one company has taken a look at what music is playing as the soundtrack to all of those video games and the song which is most popular is Mortal Kombat’s Techno Syndrome with 141,741,111 views.

Best Casino Sites analysed the YouTube views of iconic pieces of video game music chosen from a specified seed list and ranked them.

These are their key findings:

1: The 90s has the most popular video game tracks with a collective 220,892,769 views.

2: Fighting game music has the most listeners with 165,620,231 views on YouTube.

Here’s a List of the Top 10 Video Game Tracks:

#1 Mortal Kombat (1992) Techno Syndrome

Mortal Kombat’s Techno Syndrome fought its way to first place with a whopping 141,741,111 views on YouTube. This track, written by Olivier Adams to accompany the home versions of Mortal Kombat in 1994, encourages players to ‘Test your might’.

#2 Portal (2007) Still Alive

Teleporting into second place is Portal’s Still Alive with 43,039,999 views on YouTube. This song by Jonathan Coulton takes a humorous tone even mocking players with the line ‘That was a joke *haha* fat chance’ at the prospect of being helped by the game’s research corporation.

#3 Battlefield 4 (2013) Main Theme

In third place is Battlefield 4’s Main Theme with 24,006,678 views.This piece has a heavy drum beat to suit the game’s war theme.

Most viewed game tracks on YouTube by decade

Decade Views 1990s 220,892,769 2000s 114,680,057 2010s 74,303,813 1980s 40,369,915

The 90s dominate with 220,892,769 views.

Most viewed game tracks on YouTube by genre

Genre Views Fighting 165,620,231 Adventure 108,119,702 Puzzle 59,786,030 First Person Shooter 59,144,180 Platform 22,039,162 Role Playing 18,440,607 Horror 9,749,519 MMORPG 4,093,322 Maze 2,125,834 Science Fiction 679,285 Beat ’em Up 448,682

Fighting games take the top spot with 165,620,231 views.

Methodology for this study: Best Casino Sites sought to find out which video game track is the most iconic. To do this they compiled a seed list of the 60 best pieces of video game music collated from articles in CNET, levelskip, NME, Collider and CBR.com. Each piece of music was then searched for on YouTube and the video with the most views chosen and recorded. Each video was then ranked according to views to find the most popular video game track. Years of video game releases and genre were then pulled from Wikipedia. Pivot tables were made for each decade and genre to discover the most viewed game tracks by genre and decade. This data is accurate as of 14th of June 2022 but is subject to change.

