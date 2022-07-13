What Are The Most Popular Songs Used In Video Games?

Pamela Connellan
on July 13, 2022
Gaming

With around 36% of the world’s population playing video games these days, one company has taken a look at what music is playing as the soundtrack to all of those video games and the song which is most popular is Mortal Kombat’s Techno Syndrome with 141,741,111 views.

Best Casino Sites analysed the YouTube views of iconic pieces of video game music chosen from a specified seed list and ranked them.

These are their key findings:

1: The 90s has the most popular video game tracks with a collective 220,892,769 views.

2: Fighting game music has the most listeners with 165,620,231 views on YouTube. 

3: 90s classic Mortal Kombat’s Techno Syndrome punches to first place with 141,741,111 views.

Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat’s soundtrack – Techno Syndrome – came in at first place with 141,741,111 views.

Here’s a List of the Top 10 Video Game Tracks: 

RankTrack TitleVideo GameViewsGame Genre
1Techno SyndromeMortal Kombat (1992)141,741,111Fighting
2Still AlivePortal (2007)43,039,999Puzzle
3Main ThemeBattlefield 4 (2013)24,006,678First Person Shooter
4That’s The Way It IsRed Dead Redemption 2 (2018)21,840,778Adventure
5E1 M1 At Doom’s GateDoom (1996)19,463,768First Person Shooter
6Guile’s ThemeStreet Fighter 2 (1991)18,255,171Fighting
7Snake EaterMetal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (2004)14,898,046adventure
8A TypeTetris (1984)13,259,142Puzzle
9The Best is Yet to ComeMetal Gear Solid (1998)10,944,440Adventure
10Main ThemeGrand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002)10,356,369Adventure

The full list of 60 video game tracks can be found here.

#1 Mortal Kombat (1992) Techno Syndrome

Mortal Kombat’s Techno Syndrome fought its way to first place with a whopping 141,741,111 views on YouTube. This track, written by Olivier Adams to accompany the home versions of Mortal Kombat in 1994, encourages players to ‘Test your might’.

#2 Portal (2007) Still Alive

Teleporting into second place is Portal’s Still Alive with 43,039,999 views on YouTube. This song by Jonathan Coulton takes a humorous tone even mocking players with the line ‘That was a joke *haha* fat chance’ at the prospect of being helped by the game’s research corporation. 

#3 Battlefield 4 (2013) Main Theme

In third place is Battlefield 4’s Main Theme with 24,006,678 views.This piece has a heavy drum beat to suit the game’s war theme. 

Most viewed game tracks on YouTube by decade

DecadeViews
1990s220,892,769
2000s114,680,057
2010s74,303,813
1980s40,369,915

The 90s dominate with 220,892,769 views.

Most viewed game tracks on YouTube by genre

GenreViews
Fighting165,620,231
Adventure108,119,702
Puzzle59,786,030
First Person Shooter59,144,180
Platform22,039,162
Role Playing18,440,607
Horror9,749,519
MMORPG4,093,322
Maze2,125,834
Science Fiction679,285
Beat ’em Up448,682

Fighting games take the top spot with 165,620,231 views.  

Methodology for this study: Best Casino Sites sought to find out which video game track is the most iconic. To do this they compiled a seed list of the 60 best pieces of video game music collated from articles in CNET, levelskip, NME, Collider and CBR.com. Each piece of music was then searched for on YouTube and the video with the most views chosen and recorded. Each video was then ranked according to views to find the most popular video game track. Years of video game releases and genre were then pulled from Wikipedia. Pivot tables were made for each decade and genre to discover the most viewed game tracks by genre and decade. This data is accurate as of 14th of June 2022 but is subject to change. 

For more from Women Love Tech on the world of gaming, visit here.

