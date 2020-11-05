What’s New About The Nokia 3.4 And Nokia 225?

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has announced the launch of the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 225 4G, but what’s new about them?

Let’s break it down.

The Nokia 3.4

The Nokia 3.4 has the newest Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 460 Mobile Platform which means you get plenty of bang for your buck. It is the first device in its series with a punch-hole display and a mighty triple rear camera with an ultra-wide lens and AI imaging. It also comes complete with signature two-day battery life, so you can use your phone for longer without worrying about frequent charging.

The Nokia 3.4 offers a clean, easy-to-use and customisable pure Android experience that’s free from bloatware and third-party apps. It comes with Android 10 out-of-the-box and is supported by the Nokia smartphone Android promise – receiving three years of monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades. Plus, the Nokia 3.4 can help you and your family set healthy habits with Family Link integrated, to help you guide your kids as they learn, play and explore. You can set limits for content and screen time as well as view app activity to keep them safe and balanced. And it has a premium Finnish style design.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 3.4 in Charcoal is available at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks and Big W from Tuesday 17 November for $249 RRP. The Nokia 3.4 in Fjord will also be available in the coming weeks.

The Nokia 225 4G

Available in Australia from today, the device comes with 4G connectivity.

The Nokia 225 4G comes complete with dual-SIM, making it easy to switch between two SIM cards on-the-go. Plus, it features a premium performance keymat and dedicated function keys that make typing and navigating feel more precise – all in a glossy hard-coated, high-end finish that Nokia fans are familiar with.

It also brings long-lasting battery and entertainment at your fingertips with games, an MP3 Player and FM radio, as well as, Bluetooth® 5.0 connectivity so you can even connect it to wireless speakers.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 225 4G in Black is available at JB Hi-Fi for $79 RRP. It will also be available at Harvey Norman, Big W, The Good Guys and Officeworks in the coming weeks along with the additional colours – Classic Blue and Metallic Sand.

Like everything from the Nokia family you can expect them to both be reliable with a modern look and feel.