Psychic Medium And Podcaster Jessica Lynne On ‘Funky Negative Energy’ And When To Cleanse Your Home?

Psychic Medium Jessica Lynne has the catchphrase ‘I talk to dead people.’ Jessica is raw and unfiltered, just as she is on her podcast ‘Talk Spirit to Me’ (#5 Spiritual Podcast on Spotify). Here, we asked Jessica when is a good time to cleanse your home.

When is a good time to cleanse your home?



When it comes to cleansing your home, there are no hard and fast rules. It’s common to cleanse your home when you’ve moved house, on the full moon, are going through a major life event, or you are feeling like you need clean slate energy. Your home is your safe space, and it’s where you should feel the most at ease. That’s why it’s important to recognise any funky negative energy that’s creeping into your home. If you’re feeling like your world is spinning out of control, there’s a lot of tension in your home and the vibes are off, this is a pretty good sign that you have some funky negative energy in your space and it’s time for a good old fashioned sage session!



How often should you cleanse your home?



There are no “rules” when it comes to cleansing your home. You can’t cleanse your house “too much” or “over-cleanse” it. As a Psychic Medium I use Sage, Palo Santo and Incense on a daily basis to remove any negative fear-based energies and/or spirits from my home following a reading. One of the most common questions I’m asked is, “Am I going to “cleanse away” my loved ones spirit when using sage?”. Believe me, you’ll never cleanse away your loved ones as they step forward with the utmost love and compassion. The intention of cleansing your home is always to remove any unwanted spirits that don’t belong in your house or do not serve you or your family, as well as to rid your home of negative energy that does not resonate with you.



What should you actually use to cleanse your home? i.e. Sage, Palo Santo? Anything physical you actually require.



Sage, Palo Santo, and Incense are very powerful tools to use when you want to cleanse your home. Lighting a sage candle and using a selenite crystal signifies to the spirit world that you are asking for their assistance during this time. Selenite assists with cleansing energy and increases the vibration during the ritual. More recently, I have started using lemons and limes to rid an “entity” that attached itself to me (I call darker spirits “entities”). Citrus fruits are beautiful cleansing agents that you can place around your house to get rid of negative spirits and entities that may be “haunting” you or your home. The reason why lemon is often used as a cleansing agent is because it provides fresh, clean energy. You can cut lemons and limes and place them in a dish in different places around your home, diffuse them, or put some essential oils on cotton swabs and place them on your window sills.

Suzy Hazelwood at Pexels



What to do during the cleanse? Do you need to speak aloud? Open the doors and windows?



To begin, I activate and set an intention for the selenite crystal. I am a huge believer in activating your crystals and providing them with intentions so they know how they can best support you in that moment.



I activate crystals by gently tapping them on a surface while stating, “Activate – my intention with this crystal is…”. When it comes to cleansing with a selenite crystal, the most effective intention for this crystal is to “connect with your angels and guides in order to eliminate any negative energies and unwanted spirits from your home”.

Alina Vilchenko at Pexels



I suggest opening all the windows and doors in your home to allow the negative energy to exit as you cleanse. Light your Sage, Palo Santo, and/or Incense, allowing the flames to extinguish and the smoke to fill the room. Walk around the room you intend to cleanse, swirling the smoke in the air. Be sure to pay close attention to the corners of the room, as spirits can often hide there. Proceed through each room of the house, repeating a mantra or intention such as, “Archangel Michael, Angels & Guides, please assist me in removing any negative, fear-based energies, any spirits that do not belong in my home, and anything that does not resonate with me.” You can either say this aloud or silently in your mind.



Afterwards, remember to sage yourself by moving the sage from the top of your head to the bottom of your feet, both the front and back of your body.



To conclude your ritual, place a black tourmaline crystal at your front door with the intention of blocking any spirits from entering your home without your permission. Black tourmaline acts as a barrier and it’s placement is an excellent way to conclude the cleansing process.

Talk Spirit to Me podcaster Jessica Lynne

About Jessica Lynne

As a child, Jessica Lynne always had a strong intuition and a knack for predicting things before they happened. It wasn’t until the passing of her Nana, who raised her, at the age of 12 that she realised the significance of her abilities. To help with the grief of her loss, Jess began her spiritual journey when she was told that she possessed a spiritual gift.

Today, she devotes herself full-time to connecting people with their loved ones in the spirit world. Growing up in a household plagued by alcohol and drug-related issues, Jessica has witnessed and experienced a lot, which has played a huge role in shaping the work she does today.

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/jessicalynnemediumship/