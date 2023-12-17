Why the Outstanding Leadership Awards is Fast Becoming a New Australian Influential Award Ceremony

Sonia McDonald, CEO and Founder of LeadershipHQ, reports on the Outstanding Leadership Awards.

As someone who has dedicated over 25 years to human resource management and leadership development, I have witnessed the evolution of leadership ideals. Traditionally, leadership has been equated to power and prestige, but awards ceremonies such as the Outstanding Leadership Awards are promoting the evolution of those ideals. .

Celebrating the True Essence of Leadership

The Outstanding Leadership Awards are the embodiment of a dream, which started more than 20 years ago when myself and the LeadershipHQ team began helping individuals and organisations unlock their leadership potential. We wanted to create something special – a way to shine a spotlight on those amazing leaders and organisations that are reshaping what leadership looks like.

The Outstanding Leaders Awards are rapidly gaining recognition as an important award ceremony, celebrating inclusive teams, organisations and leaders. Over the years, the awards have touched the lives of hundreds of individuals, setting a powerful example for current and future generations.

The awards celebrate the true essence of leadership: the ability to inspire and bring out the best in others. It’s our way of saying ‘we see you and we appreciate you’. It’s about giving a nod to those inspiring leader achievement’s today, while also firing them up to continue to be the incredible role models for the leaders of tomorrow. these leaders’ achievements today and also firing them up so they continue to be incredible role models for the leaders of tomorrow.

A Beacon of Positivity

Working with some of Australia’s most respected leaders, from CEOs to heads of government departments, I have seen firsthand the need for more empathetic and courageous leadership. As we continue to face global challenges, the need for such leadership is more crucial than ever.

In today’s digital age, where social media often amplifies negativity, the Outstanding Leadership Awards serve as a beacon of positivity and hope. The awards aim to champion those who lead authentically, as they contribute to their community and inspire the current and future generations to embody those values,while striving for greatness.

Kylie Ward, CEO of Australian College of Nursing & Australian College of Nursing Foundation, and last year’s Outstanding Leader Of The Year, said that the awards represent the leadership qualities she values the most – community, courage and kindness.

“These awards stand out because they make a statement about what type of leadership we want and need today to make the world a better place. Being recognised as the overall winner of the Outstanding Leadership Awards was an extraordinarily humbling experience and affirmation that leadership has many faces.“

All the finalists were champions, and it was a privilege to stand alongside them. I highly recommend entering the Outstanding Leadership Awards as a way to ensure empathic, value-led leadership remains strong and rewarded,” Ms Ward added.

Encouraging Diversity and Inclusion

Across a variety of sectors, but particularly in STEM and Infrastructure, these awards are instrumental in highlighting the needs for diversity and inclusion. Our ‘Women in STEM’, and ‘Women in Infrastructure’ award categories reflect our commitment to building more women leaders in these traditionally male-dominated fields. By celebrating leaders in these fields, we are not only acknowledging their achievements but also paving the way for more inclusive and diverse leadership in the future.

Recognising women and other underrepresented groups in these fields not only celebrates their individual accomplishments but also highlights the importance of diversity in driving industry success. It sends a powerful message that leadership excellence comes in many forms and from varied backgrounds. By shining a light on these trailblazers, we hope to inspire the next generation of leaders. Young people, especially young women and those from diverse backgrounds, need to see that they can achieve great things.

A Catalyst for Positive Change

The Outstanding Leadership Awards are fast becoming a new Australian influential award ceremony because they represent what true leadership should be about. The awards don’t just recognise achievements; they celebrate the impact and inspirational qualities of leaders making a real difference in our world. The awards are creating a ripple effect of positive change, inspiring current and future generations to lead with courage, kindness and inclusiveness.

The Outstanding Leadership Awards are a catalyst for change – a movement towards a brighter, more inclusive future. I am proud to be a part of this movement and look forward to seeing how these awards continue to shape the landscape of leadership in Australia and across the globe.