Winners Announced For The 2022 Sony Alpha Awards

Last Friday marked the seventh annual Sony Alpha Awards, celebrating the spectacular talents of Australian and New Zealand photographers captured on Sony Alpha cameras and lenses. The Alpha Awards aspire to drive creativity, reward professionals and enthusiasts alike, and showcase exceptional photography work.

Almost 4,000 images were submitted by professional and amateur photographers across the 12 categories for the chance to be recognised for their photographic talents.

Grand Prize Winner of the 2022 Sony Alpha Awards, Rainfall in Limbo by Caitlin Eafie.

The image was shot using the Alpha 7 III & 55mm f/1.8 z.

The winners across each category were carefully selected by our board panel of judges who are all acclaimed for their body of work and experience. The overall Grand Prize winner was judged by Scott Gray, CEO of the World Photography Organisation. Sony has given away $44,000 AUD worth of Sony camera gear with each category winner receiving AUD $4,000 and the Grand Prize Winner, Caitlin Eafie, taking away AUD $10,000 worth Sony camera gear.

Jun Yoon, Head of Sony Digital Imaging ANZ has stated, “The imagery we have enjoyed over the past 7 years through the Alpha Awards, has never failed to impress. It is always a delight to get a glimpse into the creative minds of Alpha shooters and explore their curiosity of the world through the power of their photos. Please take the time to celebrate and experience the images from our 2022 category finalists and winners. A huge congratulations and thank you to all entrants, finalists & winners. Your craft continues to inspire us.”

The winners for the 2022 Sony Alpha Awards include:

Astrophotography

Laurie Winter | The Guardian

City / Street

Fabio Capodivento | Foggy Station

Compact

Gabrielle Lui | Bommie

Creative

Ian Johnstone | Broad Appeal

Editorial

Matt Hrkac | Glued On

Landscape

Graham Earnshaw | In Search of Light

Nature

Paula Vigus | Gliophorus Lilacipes

Portrait

Carole Mills Noronha | Wonder

Seascape

Jingshu Zhu | Starfish

Sport

Scott Barbour | Matteo Berrettini

Wedding

Andrea Stephens | Edible Confetti

All of the winning entries of the seventh annual Sony Alpha Awards can be viewed on Sony Scene.