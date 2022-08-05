Winners Announced For The 2022 Sony Alpha Awards

Winners Announced For The 2022 Sony Alpha Awards

Alice Duthie
on August 5, 2022

Last Friday marked the seventh annual Sony Alpha Awards, celebrating the spectacular talents of Australian and New Zealand photographers captured on Sony Alpha cameras and lenses. The Alpha Awards aspire to drive creativity, reward professionals and enthusiasts alike, and showcase exceptional photography work. 

Almost 4,000 images were submitted by professional and amateur photographers across the 12 categories for the chance to be recognised for their photographic talents. 

Grand Prize Winner of the 2022 Sony Alpha Awards, Rainfall in Limbo by Caitlin Eafie. 
 The image was shot using the Alpha 7 III & 55mm f/1.8 z.

The winners across each category were carefully selected by our board panel of judges who are all acclaimed for their body of work and experience. The overall Grand Prize winner was judged by Scott Gray, CEO of the World Photography Organisation. Sony has given away $44,000 AUD worth of Sony camera gear with each category winner receiving AUD $4,000 and the Grand Prize Winner, Caitlin Eafie, taking away AUD $10,000 worth Sony camera gear.  

Jun Yoon, Head of Sony Digital Imaging ANZ has stated, “The imagery we have enjoyed over the past 7 years through the Alpha Awards, has never failed to impress. It is always a delight to get a glimpse into the creative minds of Alpha shooters and explore their curiosity of the world through the power of their photos. Please take the time to celebrate and experience the images from our 2022 category finalists and winners. A huge congratulations and thank you to all entrants, finalists & winners. Your craft continues to inspire us.”

The winners for the 2022 Sony Alpha Awards include: 

Astrophotography

Sony Alpha Awards stars galaxy
Laurie Winter | The Guardian

City / Street

Sony Alpha Awards night photo
Fabio Capodivento | Foggy Station

Compact

Gabrielle Lui | Bommie

Creative

Sony Alpha Awards car
Ian Johnstone | Broad Appeal

Editorial

Sony Alpha Awards
Matt Hrkac | Glued On

Landscape

Sony Alpha Awards
Graham Earnshaw | In Search of Light

Nature

Sony Alpha Awards nature
Paula Vigus | Gliophorus Lilacipes

Portrait

Sony Alpha Awards
Carole Mills Noronha | Wonder

Seascape

sea ocean sunset
Jingshu Zhu | Starfish

Sport

tennis
Scott Barbour | Matteo Berrettini

Wedding

wedding
Andrea Stephens | Edible Confetti

All of the winning entries of the seventh annual Sony Alpha Awards can be viewed on Sony Scene.

Alice Duthie
By Alice Duthie

Alice is a lifestyle writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at The University of Sydney, majoring in Marketing and Business Information Systems.

View more

trends News

women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022
Twitter 2021 trends
Top Moments Of 2021 Through Twitter’s Eyes
Emeric Brard
on December 31, 2021

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

Apple Watch 7 news
Our Pick Of The Best Smartwatches For 2022
Pamela Connellan
on August 3, 2022
Turia Pitt is Hard Work podcasts
Turia Pitt Is Hard Work – Season Three Of This Podcast Is Out Now
Pamela Connellan
on August 1, 2022
Afghanistan film-makers news
One Year On, Film-maker Max Walker Says ‘The Fall Of Kabul Felt Like Leaving My Mates On The Slopes Of Gallipoli’
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on July 31, 2022
news
Viral Chef and TEDxSpeaker, dimsimlim’s Flying Chowmein Recipe
Alice Duthie
on July 31, 2022
Steven Spielberg news
Steven Spielberg Uses His iPhone To Shoot A Music Video
Pamela Connellan
on July 29, 2022
Allurion Weight Loss news
New AI Tech Predicts If The Allurion Weight Loss Device Will Work For You     
Pamela Connellan
on July 27, 2022

More WLT News