With The High Pollen Count Right Now, We’re Reviewing The Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier

It’s that time of year again where there’s so much more pollen in the air, most of us are sneezing and crying. But it’s not just the pollen in our homes – there’s dust and dander from our pets and it all means our indoor air quality is not what it should be. In line with this, we’re reviewing the Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier to see if it can help in this situation.

One of the outstanding features of the Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series is the fact it removes any allergens in the air via it’s three-layer HEPA filter system. Yes – that’s right – this air purifier has three layers of HEPA filtration so this is one of the features that puts this air purifier right up the top of those on the market.

The Philips 3000i Air Purifier has a three-layer HEPA filter system which removes 99.97% of pollutants from your indoor air.

The three-layer filter system includes a NanoProtect HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter which remove 99.97% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.003 microns, protecting you from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet hair and flakes, gas and other pollutants.

The other stand out feature is the fact it operates quietly during the day but at night time it automatically switches to Sleep Mode which is more powerful but even quieter! So you can have this purifier on at night in your bedroom and it won’t keep you awake. This is very unusual because most air purifiers tend to make a lot of noise as they work and this means you just can’t have them on at night – which is the time you need them the most!

More features of the Philips 3000i Air Purifier

The Philips 3000i has smart sensors which scan the air 1000x per second to detect ultrafine particles including pollen – and it tells you what’s in the air. The air purifier checks on the air quality in real time and then chooses the right speed for what it’s detected. The beauty of this is the air purifier is entirely ‘set and forget’ – you just plug it in and it cleans up the air accordingly.

It does all of its work quickly because in six minutes it cleans an area of 20 square metres – the size of a standard room. For a bigger living area it will take a bit longer but then it will keep this air clean on a constant basis.

We also like the fact this air purifier isn’t huge – it’s a bit over 65cm high and is barrel-shaped at about 29cm in diameter and at this size, it’s easily tucked into a corner of the room – but to work better, it’s best to place it a bit further out in the room so it can access more air and this is still easy to do.

The top panel shows you the air quality in your home and there are a few touch sensitive icons to scroll through. You’ll usually only need to put it on the higher turbo setting if something has happened to make the air quality worse for a while and the other mode it switches to is sleep mode – it goes to this automatically at night.

One other setting you may use a fair bit is the light bulb one which turns the display off entirely. Again, this is great if you have the air purifier in your bedroom because who needs a blue light in your bedroom at night? Plus it saves on power as well.

The air purifier also has the Philips’ Clean Home+ App which can give you the pollen level in your local area. You can also chat with personal coaches who can guide you on how to improve your home’s air quality.

What’s our verdict on the Philips 3000i Air Purifier? Here at Women Love Tech, we’ve trialed quite a few air purifiers and this Philips 3000i model is very much at the top or our ranking. The transparency of this air purifier is probably it’s most outstanding feature – you just plug it in and it tells you what it’s picking up – mould, pollen, VOCs – you name it. Then it tells you as it reduces these and we have to say – our sleep improved and overall, there was a feeling that the air quality in our home had vastly improved after this air purifier had been operating for just over a day. All air purifiers are an improvement on your indoor air but with its nifty settings – and the quiet, sleep mode – the Philips 3000i Air Purifier has so much going for it. With this device, you can clean up your indoor air and it doesn’t affect your lifestyle at all – just improves it. This air purifier is definitely worth considering as a worthy investment for your health. From Women Love Tech

Here are some other top tips on how to clean your home’s indoor air quality higher

On average we spend an astonishing 90% of our time indoors these days and with indoor pollutant and air quality levels frequently 2–5 times, sometimes even 100 times, higher than outdoor levels. The problem is a low air quality has many negative effects on our health. Often, we can’t ventilate our homes too much as we don’t want air pollution from outside so this is where air purifiers are extra beneficial to us.

This is especially true for patients with asthma, for adults and children with hay fever. So, here is some extra advice to improve the air quality in your home:

Vacuum once or twice a week with a vacuum that is equipped with a HEPA filter. Avoid air-drying laundry and wash your bed linen at 60 C. Drying laundry outside when pollen levels are high will pick up pollen so use the clothes dryer instead. When entering the home consider changing clothes and washing your hair to remove any pollen that you might carry with you. Avoid scented cleaners or detergents. If you have allergies, the fragrances in cleaners may trigger symptoms. Keep windows closed during the day in pollen season.

Philip’s has researched the area of indoor air quality recently

Philips has been a player in the air purifier market for some time and they did some research recently and it showed that over 400 million people suffer from allergies globally, with indoor air pollution posing a significant health risk to children under the ages of nine.

Over 400 million people are estimated to suffer from allergies globally, but many remain undiagnosed and untreated, making it the fifth most common chronic disease globally.

Philips Domestic Appliances has created the Clean Air white paper to bring awareness to indoor air pollution and its detrimental health impacts. The Clean Air white paper, which has been independently reviewed by leading academics and physicians in the fields of air pollution, allergy, and respiratory health, have shown the use of air purifiers with HEPA filters can help to reduce levels of particles in the air which can trigger allergies in the home.

Professor Torsten Zuberbier, Director of the Institute of Allergology at the Charité Berlin said: “You can easily find pollen allergens inside the home, for example on shelves, even after pollen season has ended. Why? Because it gathers in dust. An air purifier can reduce not only your allergen exposure, but also fine dust particles in the home which can irritate your airways.”

Geoff Hannaford, ANZ Country Lead & Director at Philips Domestic Appliances said:

“Aside from providing innovative solutions to consumers, we also want to create awareness and educate them with expert-backed findings and tips on the importance of having clean, healthy air at home, as it has a significant effect on our overall health and wellbeing. Our mission at Philips Domestic Appliances is to turn houses into homes and make the lives of consumers better and easier through meaningful innovation. Our Philips Air Purifiers improve the air quality indoors allowing consumers with hay fever to remove pollen from the air.”

For more information on Philips air purifiers, click here. And for more info on the Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series visit here.

For more from Women Love Tech on health, visit here.