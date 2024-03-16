Women Love Tech Launches A Mentoring Platform And Courses To Upskill You In Tech

Women Love Tech is launching a new Community Hub in April where members can learn, grow and connect through a new mentoring and tech course platform.

Women Love Tech (WLT) is proud to announce the launch of its new digital Community Hub. This platform is a place where members can live, learn, grow, and connect with each other, including the WLT sisterhood, mentors, coaches, brands, courses, content, and more.

The new WLT Community Hub will enable members to join for a fee of $10 per month and will specifically target growth both across Australia with a particular focus on reaching regional areas and globally in areas such as the USA, UK, and India.

Priced at $10 per month, the digital platform will accelerate the goal of supporting more women to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).

“Women Love Tech launched more than a decade ago and has developed a rich community of women, who are all poised and ready to start or accelerate their careers in technology, and I am proud that we are going to be supporting these women,” says Robyn Foyster, Editor and Owner of Women Love Tech

“We have always showcased female leaders in tech and business as well as shared stories that matter to women from diversity and inclusion to the prevalence of unconscious bias in AI. Now, our flagship initiative will enable our community to connect and learn from experts in the tech industry through mentoring and bite-sized video courses. It’s a real game changer for women.

“Everyone will be able to take part in both paid and free bite-sized tutorials at any time so that they can upskill, and improve their confidence.

“Along with our course programmes, our mentorship platform will enable our community to tap into the collective wisdom of our mentors and provide the opportunity for men or women to be a mentor. We need more women taking up roles in the tech industry and this is a gateway for women to get more involved.”

Women Love Tech is looking for key partnerships with companies and universities alike to come on this journey with us. We are also inviting future mentors to contact Robyn Foyster via LinkedIn or write to us at editor@womenlovetech.

There is a serious tech skills shortage in Australia and yet we have a gender imbalance of women working in the STEM fields. In spite of this, the opportunities here for women are endless, not to mention well paid often with flexible hours.

You only need to look at the facts here:

Only 28% of people working in tech identify as women

Only 5% of CEOs of ASX 200 companies are women

Women founders got only 0.7% of start-up funding in 2022

And, just to ram home a painful reality, did you know it will take 136 years to close the gender pay gap?

“At Women Love Tech, we are trying to do something about those stats – and it motivates our every decision, because THIS story needs telling – and transforming! And we plan to do that through our new mentoring and video course platform,” adds Robyn.

“This initiative is coming late April – and already we are being inundated by those who are interested in in getting started and being part of our new Community Hub.”