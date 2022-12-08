Women Rising Founder Megan Dalla-Camina Shares How She’s Empowering Women

Lucy Broadbent
on December 8, 2022
Women Rising

Women Rising Founder Megan Dalla-Camina shares how she’s empowering women across the globe with her evidence based courses.

True or false?  Girls perform better in schools. Women are more inspiring motivators in business. Females show stronger business ethics and are more able community builders.

Every fact is true, supported by study after study from around the globe. And never has there been a greater need for female support because as everyone knows, women typically work two jobs – one in the workplace, the other at home.

“Now is the time for women to be investing in the future that they want to create,” says Megan Dalla-Camina, renowned as a world expert in inspirational women’s leadership, well-being, and empowerment.

 “Since the pandemic we are seeing record levels of burnout amongst women, and never have women needed more support in their lives and careers.”

 Offering that support comes Women Rising, which is now opening registration of their acclaimed professional development program, designed to give women confidence and offer practical steps for women to take their leadership to the next level without burnout.

 It’s a four month long holistic program which leads women on a personal and professional development journey, ideal for all careers and all industries.  This will be the fifth time the program has run, already achieving a worldwide reputation for its proven results. 

In the two years since it began, more than 4,500 women, 465 managers, and 412 organisations including Microsoft, have undertaken the virtual program, all of them reporting significant positive outcomes not only for the women themselves, but for the businesses they work in.

That’s significant.  It means that business leaders everywhere are learning that by investing in women, supporting them with expert coaches, they get to see tangible results for their businesses.

 “We see remarkable results and outcomes from women, from all industries, job types and levels,” explains Dalla-Camina, who is the program founder.  

“Every business is looking for effective ways to attract, retain and promote women in their workplace and achieve more gender balance and equity.  In a tough job market, focusing on the development of key talent is critical.”

Michelle Markham, Asia Digital Sales leader at Microsoft, who took part in the program, describes it as life-changing.  “It changed my mindset, the way I looked at leadership and most importantly made me realise what I am capable of as a female leader.”

The Women Rising program will start on March 8 2023, celebrating International Women’s Day and will run until June 29.  It is open to all women, regardless of role, industry, or level of experience.  It is applicable to all career journey stages and the coaching supports individual needs. Currently it is priced at $999, which is 50% off the standard program rate of $1,999.

Visit womenrisingco.com/program to read the program details and register online.

Tags
N/A
Lucy Broadbent
By Lucy Broadbent

Lucy Broadbent is the author of What Would Ted Lasso Do? How Ted’s Positive Approach Can Help You, a motivational and fun self-help guide. She is a journalist and travel writer, formerly travel editor for Hello! Magazine and contributor to The Carousel and Women Love Tech, The Los Angeles Times, The London Times, The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The Daily Mail, Marie Claire (US, UK, Australian editions) You can buy a copy of her book on Amazon and follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

View more

trends News

TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on October 7, 2022
Lenovo Tab P11 trends
“The World We Imagine” — Lenovo Challenges Artists Around The Globe
Women Love Tech
on September 6, 2022
Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022

health News

health
With The High Pollen Count Right Now, We’re Reviewing The Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier
Pamela Connellan
on November 9, 2022
Happy health
Top 10 Positivity Sites That Promise To Make Your Day Happier
Hannah Lising-White
on November 2, 2022
Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022

Related News

career
Must-Watch Movies That Promote Women In STEM
Emeric Brard
on December 8, 2022
Melanie Cochrane - Equifax ANZ MD game changers
Equifax ANZ CEO Melanie Cochrane: The Digital Leader Fighting for Financial Literacy and Inclusion
Giulia Sirignani
on December 6, 2022
Sarah Spence Copyright Business career
How (Kind-of-Accidentally) I Scaled My Business From Solo To 15 In Less Than 2 Years
Julius Feldmann
on December 5, 2022
Michelle Obama Hero inspirational women
Michelle Obama Shares her Strategies for Surviving Stress and Uncertain Times
Lucy Broadbent
on December 4, 2022
Luisa-Pardo-Mechanic-Melbourne career
Seeing Is Believing Is The Key To Fixing Our Tradie Shortage
Women Love Tech
on November 26, 2022
Amperity career
Megan McDonagh and Seema Kumar Join Executive Leadership Team at CDP Amperity
Julius Feldmann
on November 26, 2022

More WLT News