World Woman Hour: Be Part Of A Global Digital Movement

World Woman Hour

Women account for 45% of global social media users according to the Hootsuite’s Digital 2020 report. Yet, their male counterparts account for 55%. On top of that, the women’s global literacy rate is at 83%, in comparison to a men’s literacy rate at 90%. Although the world has made progress in recent years, women still face many obstacles. Around the world, the gender gap is still a continuous problem.

You Only Need One Hero to Change the World—But What If You Had 60?

Female heroes

Inspiring stories from 60 women will be featured in this global event.

As a result, in partnership with Hootsuite, the World Woman Foundation, will launch World Woman Hour on October 11th. It is a socially powered global movement to mentor one million women by 2030.

Inspiring stories from 60 women will be featured in this global event. Each woman will tell their story in 60 seconds which will make a powerful 60 minutes film.

“The goal is to harness digital platforms to engage and empower one million women and girls by 2030 with wisdom, advice, confidence boosters and lessons to follow their dreams and ambitions,” said Rupa Dash, Co-founder and CEO of the World Woman Foundation.

The power of social media to make an impact

#Shesmyhero

This campaign aims to inspire a million girls to find their own positive role model by 2030.

“We are so excited about our partnership with Hootsuite, who have given us the ability to use social media for good for World Woman Hour and share 60 hero stories of women to drive awareness of women’s and girls’ critical issues globally.” added Rupa Dash.

Powered by the Hootsuite platform, the #ShesMyHero campaign is launched in celebration of the International Day of the Girl. This campaign aims to inspire a million girls to find their own positive role model by 2030. This would inspire them to follow their ambitions and hearts.

“We are thrilled to be a strategic partner for #WorldWomanHour ,” said Eva Taylor, Director, Social Strategy, Operations & Corporate Social Responsibility at Hootsuite. “This campaign is an excellent example of how social media can champion the power of human connection and create a movement to inspire girls all around the world while addressing a critical issue. We are very excited to see it come to life through the power of social.”

World-class guests

Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden

They have persevered through professional but also personal challenges to achieve ideas that are changing the world.

A world-class coalition of women, including singer, songwriter and America’s Got Talent finalist Angelica Hale will be part of this event. Amongst the guests, there will be transgender model Valentina Sampaio; legendary primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall; Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden.

Singer Kechi Okwuchi; philanthropist Anu Jain; first Italian female CEO of major international companies Federica Marchionni; first black board member for Verizon Shelley Archambeau; and many more will alsobe present.

All these women have been advocates against stereotypes. They have persevered through professional but also personal challenges to achieve ideas that are changing the world.

How to participate?

The event will premiere on Facebook Live and on the World Woman Foundation YouTube channel starting at 4pm EST/1pm PST.

For more information on the digital series, you can visit worldwomanhour.com to hear about the riveting journey from second to second, from the emotional to the unexpected to the truly inspirational. You can share your hero using the #ShesMyHero hashtag.