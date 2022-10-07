You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month

TikTok Trends | Butterboards and Squirrels In My Pants are trending
Here are the coolest trends from TikTok this month based on the most popular songs, hashtags, producers, and videos.
TikTok Trends Hashtags in Australia
#schoolholidays – 214.2M views
With it now being school holidays, TikTokers are highlighting fun places to go and activities to do to keep the kids entertained.
#heartbreakhigh – 201.2M views
Netflix’s reboot of Heartbreak High, filmed in Australia, is gaining traction and interest on TikTok with the show highlighting iconic Gen Z fashion.
#butterboard – 193.2M views
Butterboards are the latest food trend dominating our TikTok FYP. Check out this example by Aussie influencer Michael Finch, who calls butterboards “the new charcuterie board”.
Trending and Breakout Sounds / Songs in Australia on TikTok:
Cool Kids (our sped up version) – Echosmith
Due to a TikTok craze that started earlier this year in which many producers participated by posting video of themselves as youngsters and then a current shot displaying their “glow up,”.
S.I.M.P (Squirrels In My Pants) [From Phineas and Ferb] – Geek Music
The popular song from the Disney television program Phineas and Ferb are currently trending on S.I.M.P, and creators are dancing and lip-syncing to it. Popular videos by well-known artists like @caleb.finn show a second participant jumping in and appearing to dance in the first creator’s palm.
Paradise – Ikson
This audio has been popular previously but has recently seen pick up again, used in the background of videos that are wholesome including satisfying cleaning videos, or to add ambiance to travel vlogs.
Creators We’re Loving
Manuel Pamkal – @topdidj | 182.9K Followers
Manuel works for a cultural experience and art gallery company, in Katherine, NT, and shares educational videos showcasing a variety of traditional First Nations cultural experiences.
Noah Johnson – @oneofonearchive | 194.3K Followers
Noah exhibits his production and design skills for his upcycling clothes line, all of which are developed and produced in Tasmania by him using only recycled or second-hand materials.
Jenna Hudson – @jennawiththepink | 1M Followers
Jenna is a strong supporter of period positivity and the eradication of period poverty. Along with some interesting fashion and beauty material, she frequently publishes engaging clips in which she interviews people and enlightens the audience about the female reproductive system.
3 Popular TikTok Videos right now:
@gordonramsayofficial – 7.8M Likes
Check out this Gordon Ramsay-approved recipe for a Shepherd’s Pie!
@unbanmasonboy – 6.2M Likes
Who doesn’t love a cringe-worthy video of a terrible pick-up line being shot down?
@maaaddddiiiisssoooonnnnn – 3.1M Likes
A scenario most sibling duos can relate to – the kitchen catch up.