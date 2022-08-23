Your Chance To Discover ‘Invisible’ AR Art At The National Gallery of Victoria

Here’s your chance to experience incredible digital artworks as part of AR.Trail, one of Australia’s largest ever and free augmented reality (AR) exhibitions.

From a floating human skull to a neon pink warrior, this stunning augmented reality is free for everyone and is reminiscent of the AR experiences where hidden art was discoverable at Sydney’s Vivid exhibition in 2018. At the time, it was a totally new idea but as people become more accustomed to the idea of using AR on their smart devices, it’s likely to be something we can all enjoy more of in the future.

Just like the Vivid app I helped create in 2018, you can view the artworks through your smart device, and the AR artworks will appear in 22 different locations across Melbourne including the NGV International, Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, Fed Square, ACMI and the Koorie Heritage Trust.

Reko Rennie, Ron Mueck, Alicia Kwade, and KAWS are among the artists who created the works and you can see the full list of artists below.

The art work explores the connections to the environment, the human condition and how people inhabit modern cities.

Funded through the Victorian Government’s Melbourne City Revitalisation Fund, AR arts tour will transform Melbourne. AR technology provides an innovative platform for Australian contemporary artists to present their work.

Immersive art experiences thanks to AR

Highlight works on display at the NGV include Ron Mueck’s never-before-seen Head Space, in which a monumentally sized human skull floats over NGV International’s waterwall entrance. Referencing Mueck’s 2016-17 work Mass, originally commissioned for the 2017 NGV Triennial and acquired by the Felton Bequest, Head Space utilises the AR medium to present the work in a gravity-defying format that would not be possible in real life.

A further 10 works are on display across the NGV’s two venues including KAWS, Marco Brambilla, David Shrigley and Tomás Saraceno inhabiting gallery spaces inside NGV International, in addition to works by Olafur Eliasson, Koo Jeong A, and Precious Okoyomon positioned at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia.

Also on display is the first-ever AR presentation of Reko Rennie’s OA Warrior I (pink). An important work in the NGV Collection purchased via the Victorian Foundation for Living Australian Artists in 2020, the work represents the strength and power of a Kamilaroi warrior through vibrantly colourful neon pink lines. The work is viewable outside the Koorie Heritage Trust.

Look again on your smart device and more appears than meets the eye

Reko Rennie’s OA Warrior I (pink) and Ron Mueck’s Head Space have been especially commissioned for AR.Trail, alongside a new work by Patricia Piccinini, Shoeform (Sprouting), which will be located at Fed Square.

“During the global pandemic, the NGV developed and presented cutting-edge virtual art experiences so that audiences continued to have access to arts and culture – even during the periods of lockdown,” said Tony Ellwood AM, Director of the NGV. “This Australian-first collaboration with Acute Art proudly builds upon NGV’s leading multimedia experience and will allow audiences to discover art in a way never-before possible.”

AR.Trail is a collaboration between London-based Acute Art and Melbourne’s NGV, Fed Square, ACMI and the Koorie Heritage Trust. Acute Art is responsible for app technology that enabled the highly successful AR exhibition across New York’s High Line and is now bringing this cutting-edge technology to Australia for the first time. Throughout the development of AR.Trail in Melbourne, Acute Art worked closely with NGV’s Multimedia Department, who created the 3D imagery for NGV Collection works and scanned geolocation sites for all 22 artworks.

AR.Trail will be on display from 22 August to 30 September 2022 at 22 locations throughout NGV International, The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, Fed Square, ACMI and the Koorie Heritage Trust. Further information is available via the NGV website: NGV.MELBOURNE