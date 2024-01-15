The Tech Behind the OTHER Kim Kardashian BBL Treatment

From LED to IPL, the skin care industry has witnessed a surge in innovative treatments with catchy acronyms designed to address a myriad of complexion concerns. And, while there is a range of devices that promise to deliver a spectrum of skin solution – everything from acne to ageing -, Broadband Light Treatments (aka BBL) promises to target them all. To shed light on this innovative procedure, Women Love Tech caught up with Aimee Quirke, the Global Head of Skin at Laser Clinics Australia, for an in-depth exploration of the tech specs that explain everything you need to know about the other BBL treatment that Kim Kardashian has been recently raving about!

Kim Kardashian is the queen of the influencers

A break down of Broadband Light (aka BBL)

According to Aimee, BBL treatment utilises multiple wavelengths of light to address an extensive range of skin conditions and concerns. These include redness, pigmentation, acne, acne scarring, skin tightening, and anti-ageing. “Laser Clinics Australia employs the cutting-edge BBL Hero (High Energy Rapid Output – Broadband Light) by Sciton, recognised as the world’s most powerful pulsed light skin treatment. The BBL Hero ensures targeted results quickly, distinguishing it in the realm of aesthetic light treatments,” she says. As a result, customers can get results quicker, and ultimately more affordably that relying on numerous other non-invasive procedures.

What you need to know about wavelengths

Aimee elaborates on the primary wavelengths of light used in BBL treatments, emphasising the versatility of BBL Hero across four specific treatments – BBL Forever Flawless, BBL Forever Young, BBL Forever Clear, and Skin Tyte.

“At Laser Clinics Australia, BBL Forever Flawless is the most common treatment, aimed at restoring the skin to a flawless state by eliminating unwanted pigmentation and discolouration,” says to Aimee, “However, there is a broad applicability of BBL treatments across diverse skin types, thanks to the inbuilt cooling system that ensures safety during the procedures.”



More about mechanisms

“While Laser Clinics Australia employ various wavelengths, the 515nm wavelength stands out for its effectiveness in treating unwanted skin discolouration and enhancing overall skin health,” says Aimee.

BBL interacts with the skin or targeted tissues by having its wavelengths absorbed by specific structures within the skin. “This mechanism proves crucial in addressing various dermatological conditions and concerns,” Aimee adds. Before going on to detail that the heat generated during this process diminishes, unwanted blemishes, promotes skin regeneration, and enhances healthy tissue.

Complexion comparisons

Aimee draws attention to the effectiveness of BBL Hero compared to other treatments like IPL or chemical peels. “The High Energy Rapid Output (HERO) of light allows continuous gliding over the skin,” she says, “offering a superior experience to traditional IPL’s “stamping” technique”.

Additionally, the thermal, light-based energy of BBL Hero surpasses chemical peels in addressing other concerns (for example pigmentation, redness, and anti-ageing concerns) from within the skin.

Safety considerations and combinations

Discussing potential side effects or risks, Aimee is quick to assure that while risks exist, they are minimal. “Darkening of the skin, blisters, or skin irritation is extremely rare. A comprehensive skin consultation is conducted to assess suitability, and practitioners provide tailored treatment plans,” she says. Adding that ultimately, adherence to practitioner instructions is paramount for a safe and effective BBL treatment. In other word: Follow your therapists’ advice for best results!

Finally, Aimmee addresses a notable advantage of BBL treatments – namely their compatibility with other cosmetic procedures. “Skin Packages at Laser Clinics Australia can combine various treatments for optimal results,” she says. Emphasising the importance of allowing adequate time between each session, a consideration discussed thoroughly with clients to ensure safe and effective outcomes.