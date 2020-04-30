What’s streaming…

Want some blockbuster action with Chris Hemsworth?

Chris Hemsworth is the new Matt Damon is the new Tom Cruise. So if Chris has a new action blockbuster coming out – just sign us up! (He is Australian after all!)

Chris’s new movie is out today on Netflix and it’s called Extraction. Hemsworth plays the lead of course but he also worked as a producer on the movie.

Check out Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app Centr

Extraction is the story of a former special forces soldier turned mercenary called Tyler Rake, and guess what – he’s Australian! Tyler’s hired to extract Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), a teenage boy who’s the son of an Indian drug lord. He’s been kidnapped by his father’s rival.

This is an action movie and it works in that context. When people are fighting, the guns are shooting and there’s a car chase happening, everything works. The quieter scenes are more of a fill in to the other action scenes but Extraction is still worth a watch. Just don’t bring the kids along – this one has an R rating.

Extraction is now streaming on Netflix.

Check out his reaction below:

It’s Anzac Day this weekend so Foxtel is screening a range of documentaries and movies in honour of the Anzac spirit. One of them is The Battle of Long Tan which screens Saturday, April 25, at 3.30pm AEST.

Watch The Battle of Long Tan on Foxtel this weekend.

This movie shows the true story behind the heroic deeds of a group of young Australian and New Zealand soldiers in one of the most dramatic and shocking engagements of the Vietnam War. Now 40 years on, their bravery places a new glow on the Anzac legend and public perceptions of our role in the Vietnam War.

Watch The Battle of Long Tan on Saturday, April 25, at 3.30pm AEST on Foxtel or on Foxtel Now.

Feel like something more light hearted?

There are times for action thrillers and then there’s are those times when you feel like something a bit more fun, light hearted and maybe even musical?

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has been streaming on Stan for a while but if you haven’t tried this one out – it’s worth a go. It’s basically Glee meets La La Land and most of the time it works so well it seems perfectly normal that people are just breaking into a song and dance number.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin (from the Pitch Perfect movies) and Mary Steenburgen (who is just a treat!).

The story centres around Zoey (Levy) who’s a top computer coder working at a high-tech company (think the likes of Apple etc) in San Francisco. She’s been a high-tech nerd all her life and listens to podcasts before pop songs but after a freak incident, she suddenly starts to hear the innermost thoughts of the people around her when they sing to her – through popular songs.

Some of these songs turn into fully fledged dance numbers with everyone around joining in and they are literally a huge amount of fun. It’s like you’re watching a private flash dance! So give this one a try if you want something to keep you guessing – and at the same time, it has its poignant moments.

Season 1 of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is currently playing on Stan.

Here comes Mrs America

We finally get to see the long-awaited Mrs America which started on Foxtel and Foxtel Now this week. This historical drama series is about the rise of conservative commentator Phyllis Schlafly, and the feminist activists who fought passionately against her. Cate Blanchett plays Phyllis Schlafly and she’s joined by fellow Aussie, Rose Byrne, who portrays Gloria Steinem.

There are many other well-known actors in it including Tracey Ullman who plays Betty Friedan. The story is based on the second-wave feminist movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and the conservative backlash that tried to stop it – headed up by Mrs America of course.

As well as covering such an important era in western society’s formation, this series has it all – star power, good production and strong character development. Television series like this don’t come along every day so this one is well worth a watch.

Mrs America is currently running on Foxtel and Foxtel Now

This week’s movies?

The cinemas might be closed and a whole list of movies you were waiting to see have now been scheduled for release much later this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the magic of the movies in the comfort of your own home.

Here’s a few of the latest movies which are now streaming or they’re available to buy online:

Parasite

Watch the Korean film, Parasite.

This is the black comedy-thriller which won four Academy Awards in January of this year (that seems like such a long time ago!)

Parasite is riveting viewing and very different to your standard movie fare. Without giving any spoilers away, this film centres on the relationship between two Korean families – the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan. It’s an extremely interesting take on the way wealth and poverty affects people so try to see this one.

Watch Parasite on Stan, Google Play or YouTube

Birds of Prey: The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Don’t miss Birds of Prey.

If you missed Birds of Prey: The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn when it hit Australian cinemas back in February, now’s your chance to right this wrong. Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn was no doubt Suicide Squad’s breakout character, and now she finally has her own big screen outing, without Jared Leto’s Joker holding her back.

Birds of Prey sees Harley team up with some other tough women and it’s worth watching if only for the interaction between these women and their smart dialogue.

Watch Birds of Prey on iTunes or Google Play

Emma

Emma is a lot of escapist fun.

Emma is now streaming and yes, this film Is based on the novel of the same name by Jane Austen. The historical drama features a great cast of British talent, stunning costumes and sets and it’s definitely a lot of escapist fun to watch.

Watch Emma on iTunes, Google Play or Foxtel Store

This week in TV…

Mystery Road

Mystery Road, season two, is well worth watching.

The ABC’s gritty drama – Mystery Road – is now playing on Sunday nights or iview, with Aaron Pedersen once again donning his hat as tough detective, Jay Swan.

This is season two, coming after the first season which won five AACTA Awards, including Best TV Drama. It was for good reason too because this is high-quality TV. Take a look at this one – it’s well worth your time.

Mystery Road season two is on ABC and iview from Sunday at 8.30pm. Season one is available to stream on iview and Stan