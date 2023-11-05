    The Beauty App That Tells The Truth (When Your Favourite TikTok Influencer Won’t)

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 6 November 2023
    yuka beauty apps

    As viral beauty trends continue to lure lovers of all-things cosmetics, transparency in the digital space has never been more important. After all, while it can be easy to get swept up in the allure of the latest skin care products promoted by your favourite social media influencer, it can be a little more challenging to ensure that what you’re putting on your face is beneficial (or even safe!). That’s where Yuka enters the chat. While initially launched to report on food products, today the app has expanded into the beauty space – and also scans cosmetic and personal care products to decipher their ingredients and evaluate their impact on your health. 

    Yes to Yuka

    In an era of often incomprehensible labels (does anyone actually know what Ascorbyl palmitate is or does?), Yuka provides clarity in one quick scan. So you can make clear-sighted purchases, particularly in the beauty space. According to Yuka co-founder Julie Chapon (who launched the app with brothers Martin and Francois in France 2017), Yuka has two primary features: empowering consumers and influencing change.  

    “Yuka aims to assist consumers in making healthier and more sustainable choices by offering unparalleled transparency regarding the contents of their daily purchases,” says Julie. “It also strives to act as a catalyst for manufacturers to enhance the quality of their products. By educating and guiding consumers, the app encourages brands to improve their product compositions.”

    Beauty buzzwords … minus the bias

    One of the standout features of Yuka is its independence. According to Julie, it operates on three core principles. Firstly, a total absence of brand or manufacturer influence. Yuka does not accept funding from brands or manufacturers, ensuring that product evaluations and recommendations remain objective. Secondly, an ad-free policy – brands cannot pay Yuka to promote their products through advertisements, guaranteeing the elimination of marketing bias. And finally, user data confidentiality. Yuka respects user privacy by not utilising or selling any personal data.

    “This commitment to independence and transparency fosters trust among users, highlighting Yuka as a mission-driven company with a primary focus on having a positive impact on society,” adds Julie.

    Ready, set, scan!

    The beauty industry is rife with products promising miracles, but it’s often challenging to separate fact from marketing fiction. Yuka simplifies the process by offering a straightforward colour-coded system of 1.5 million cosmetic products.

    A quick scan of a product’s barcode will reveal a colour score: green indicates a good choice, while red flags a potentially harmful product. This intuitive approach helps consumers make informed decisions right at the store shelves.

    To dig deeper into a product’s score, you can tap on it to access a detailed data sheet with a breakdown of positives and negatives. Yuka supports its ratings with scientific research links, allowing you to educate yourself further about specific ingredients and their potential effects on your health.

    For beauty products, Yuka also assesses the potential health and environmental effects. This evaluation considers whether products are endocrine-disruptive, carcinogenic, allergenic, irritants, or polluting. These ratings are also based on scientific research.

    Ingredients, education and analysis

    So is your serum safe? According to Julie, Yuka’s ingredient analysis often reveals concerning elements in cosmetic products. Some of the common and problematic ingredients include:

    • Propylparaben: Suspected of being an endocrine disruptor and harmful to the environment.
    • BHT (Butylated Hydroxytoluene): Linked to potential endocrine disruption and toxicity in various studies.
    • Petrolatum: A petroleum derivative with potential toxic impurities.
    • Methylchloroisothiazolinone: A highly allergenic and skin-irritating preservative with toxic effects on aquatic life.
    • Methylisothiazolinone: Also allergenic and irritating, it poses neurotoxicity risks and is toxic to aquatic life.
    • Octocrylene: A UV filter with potential endocrine disruption and carcinogenic degradation products.

    While she does note that, “the regulatory landscape for cosmetics varies significantly between the United States, Australia, and Europe,” generally speaking the presence of these ingredients in cosmetics raises concerns about health and environmental impact. 

    Tags
    yuka
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She has worked across news and women's lifestyle magazines and websites including Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Madison, The Urban List and Daily Mail, I Quit Sugar and Huffington Post.

    View more

    trends News

    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 27 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    Hannah Lising-White
    on 23 September 2023
    Man Battle Rope Training health
    Get Healthy With 1000 Free Health Tips in Just One App
    Frederique Bros
    on 13 July 2023

    Related News

    Instagram feed apps
    Top 3 Apps to Create the Best Instagram Feed
    Ines Besbes
    on 6 November 2023
    Chanel contos teach us consent apps
    Teach Us Consent Founder Chanel Contos Collaborates With Tinder To Help Young Adults Navigate Online Dating
    Alice Duthie
    on 2 November 2023
    Fluid Running app apps
    Introducing Fluid Running, The Revolutionary Water Running Workout App That You Need In Your Life
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 27 October 2023
    28 App Fitness apps
    Your Menstrual Cycle is Your Compass According to the 28 App
    Pamela Connellan
    on 19 October 2023
    Beauty App GlossWire FashWire apps
    This Woman Created a Beauty App That Lets You Shop 10,000+ Products from Around the World
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 15 October 2023
    online shopping apps
    YouPay: Meet the Latest Wishlist Gifting App
    Alice Duthie
    on 12 October 2023

    More WLT News