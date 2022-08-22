8 Top Tech Savvy Travel Apps And Websites To Save You Time And Money

It has not been plain sailing since the world reopened and travel started up again. Long delays, oversold flights and rocketing prices seem to have become the norm, fuelled by staff shortages and other post lockdown pressures.

But the tech-savvy have found ways to make travel easier, more comfortable, and less chaotic. With a little research, there are apps to help us navigate the difficulties.

Christine Renard at Pexels

Here now follow WomenLoveTech’s best travel tips offering websites and apps which might save you time and money with a little research.

www.Thepointsguy.com offers travel industry news, with up-to-date travel deals and their TPG App showing the best ways to gather and maximize rewards and air miles.

www.Seatguru.com is a web tool that allows you to put in your flight number and it will give information about your seat in much greater detail than the diagram the airlines give you.

www.FlightAware.com is real time worldwide flight traffic information. It will give you up to date information on your flight, so that you can prepare for cancellations and delays. It also allows you to explore aviation trends.

Take me to Tahiti – Asad Photo Maldives at Pexels

Loungebuddy.com is an app where you can purchase lounge access worldwide, making departures and layovers less stressful.

Apple’s Air Tag https://www.apple.com/us/search/air-tag?src=serp is a wireless tracker that you slip in your suitcase and can be helpful in the case it gets lost.

www.joinsherpa.com allows you to get organized before you set off, giving the latest Covid-19 travel requirements.

www.tripit.com is a place to keep all your travel plans. It scans your inbox for itineraries, hotel bookings and car-rental reservations and then keeps it all in one easy-to-use itinerary.

You can check out luxury travel magazines such as Signature Luxury Travel for stories such as the one below on high-tech luggage which shows you bags that weigh themselves or lock when they leave your side and allow you to track them from wherever you are in the world from your smartphone.

Also always download any hotel’s app to manage your reservation. If you have a flight delay, it will allow you to make sure your reservation is not given away.