Apple Has Released The First Apple Music Session

Apple Music now has a new section called Apple Music Sessions where live releases from some of the world’s popular – and emerging – artists are released – and it’s all in Spatial Audio.

Recorded in Apple Music’s studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists a chance to recreate hits from their catalogue and do some creative covers of beloved classics. These performances are filmed, resulting in a special, live collection comprising brand-new Spatial Audio tracks and companion live performance music videos – and this is all available on Apple Music.

The first release from Apple Music Sessions was made by Carrie Underwood and Tenille Townes, recorded in Apple Music’s new state-of-the-art studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

During her session, Carrie performed her hit Ghost Story, as well as a stripped-back version of Blown Away and a cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s Mama, I’m Coming Home. Carrie said: “Being in the studio with Apple Music was such an incredible experience, and I’m excited to share these unique, stripped-down versions of three songs I love with my fans.”

“Carrie Underwood: Apple Music Sessions – EP” features her hit “Ghost Story”, a stripped-back version of “Blown Away” and a cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mama, I’m Coming Home”.



“We had a lot of fun re-imagining these big, visual songs and presenting them in a different way. I have always been an Ozzy Osbourne fan and Mama, I’m Coming Home is one of my all-time favourite songs. I’ve always thought it felt a lot like a country song, and I’ve wanted to cover it for a long time. This was a really fun opportunity for me to be able to finally make that happen. I hope we’ve done Ozzy proud and I hope he likes it,” Carrie added.

Country singer-songwriter, Tenille Townes, performed her hits Same Road Home and Somebody’s Daughter, as well as a gritty, soulful cover of Etta James’s, At Last. As Tenille said: “It was so cool capturing the spirit of how it feels to play my songs live with my band during the Apple Music Sessions performance. The new space feels like it’s going to become an anchor for our music community in Nashville, and it was an honour to be a part of breaking it in.”

“I chose Same Road Home because I really love the message in the song of us all being more alike as humans than we often realise,” she continued. “Somebody’s Daughter is one of those songs that has grown with us as a band for the past couple of years, and it was really fun to showcase our live version of it. And At Last is a song that sets the bar to me as a writer and a singer. I’ve never recorded a version of it before, and I loved getting to include it in my Apple Music Sessions,” Tenille added.

“Tenille Townes: Apple Music Sessions – EP” is an exclusive live release in Spatial Audio, recorded at

Apple Music’s state-of-the-art studios in Nashville.



Apple Music Sessions has kicked off in Nashville with a host of well-known country artists already lined up, including Ronnie Dunn and Ingrid Andress. But Apple plans to expand the series into other genres of music in the future so we’ll have to wait and see what they come up with.

About Apple Music: Apple loves music as we all know AKA the iPod and iTunes. Today, Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers and fans with a catalogue of over 90 million songs along with playlists and artist interviews. Apple Music is available in over 165 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay and online at music.apple.com/au

