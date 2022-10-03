Authors Can Now Easily Promote Their Bestsellers Using Book Links From Linktree

Books are our best companion. They’re accessible in all forms, keep us company on cold rainy days and are the perfect way to start a conversation with someone.

And with the rise of the internet, authors are constantly looking to ways they can harness the power of the digital age. Whether it be through audiobooks, or social media promotion, technology has opened up endless possibilities for authors.

Now, authors can add a Book Link to their Linktree so their social media followers can find their book listings on Amazon, Apple, Barnes and Noble, Better World, and Books-a-Million. There is even an option to also manually add alternate booksellers if you want to support your local indie bookstore.

“Linktree enables its users to link everything they are in one place – whether it’s their favourite Spotify playlist, podcast episode and now, for writers, their latest book publication,” explains Anthony Zaccaria, Co-Founder and CCO at Linktree.

Anthony Zaccaria, Co-Founder and CCO at Linktree, said the reason for the new feature came from the fact over half a million Linktree users identify themselves as writers so, he says: “It was a natural decision for us to create a feature that allowed our users to easily share and discover books on Linktree.”



A River Divided is published by Heads and Tales

Book Links helps authors and publishers drive book sales and build a community across their platforms.

For publishers and authors, you’ll be able to link your books in your Linktree to drive traffic to wherever your masterpiece may be listed across leading online booksellers, making it easier to convert followers into fans of your latest book.

The feature empowers authors to promote their newest release from pre-order status to publication day and beyond. For publishers, you’re able to share links to the latest BookTok viral sensation or the newest Lee Child release, connecting followers and visitors to their next good read, and building a community of book lovers.

With Linktree Pro, if you’re an author involved with Apple Books, Better World Books, Books a Million, or Barnes & Noble affiliate programs, you can add your affiliate tokens to your Book Link. This means you can earn more commissions from visitors that purchase your book and keep track all through Analytics.

“From publishers who are promoting a new BookTok release to debut authors to fellow book lovers, they will all be able to link books in their Linktree from their preferred retailer, drive traffic and earn revenue directly from their Linktree,” Anthony Zaccaria, Co-Founder and CCO at Linktree told Women Love Tech.

“There’s also the opportunity for authors to earn affiliate commissions from book retailers through Linktree Pro – this means authors will be able to maximise their earnings as well as keep track of their engagements through Analytics.



“Book Links empowers publishers and authors to engage with their audience in new ways and build a community of book fans. This is just another step forward for Linktree to continue supporting its users in sharing their content and monetising their passions across platforms.”

Head to this link for a step-by-step tutorial on how to add your book with the Book Links