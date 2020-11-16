If you were to pick the most binge-worthy shows streaming on Netflix now, it would have to be: The Crown, The Queen’s Gambit and, if you haven’t already seen it, Emily In Paris.

The recently released Season 4 of The Crown chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth. One friend of mine was so excited about the highly anticipated new season, she binge watched the entire show until 4am, and said it was ‘didn’t disappoint’.

The Crown returns with another convincing portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II corgis and all by Olivia Coman. Josh O’Connor is back playing Prince Charles, Tobias Menzies stars again as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham-Carter appears as Princess Margaret.

The series picks up in the late ’70s before heading straight to the ’80s, a decade in British history which is dominated by three women – Princess Diana, the Queen and of course Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

The focus is on Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin. Diana and Charles’s courtship is front and centre as are the difficult times that followed for them.

Gillian Anderson performs the role of Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher with the strength of the Iron Lady herself.

Courtesy of Netflix

What about season 5?

You’ll be delighted to hear Netflix has already begun announcing the new cast of Season Five of The Crown with Imelda Staunton taking over as Queen Elizabeth, and Jonathan Pryce playing an older Prince Philip. Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki has also landed the role of Princess Diana.

The Queen’s Gambit

Orphan turned chess champion, Anya Taylor-Joy’s performance as fictional ’60s prodigy Beth Harmon has you glued to the set from the first pawn move to check mate.

Anya’s 60s fashion flare on screen is fabulous as is the retro sets. But even more mesmerising is how she turns her hobby into a career as a world champion in the male dominated world of chess, taking on the Russians and beating them at their own game.

Based on the Walter Tevis 1983 novel of the same name, this seven part mini-series is a triumph on many levels, firstly for showing off the talents of wide-eyed and charismatic Anya Taylor-Joy, who previously starred in the fantasy series Atlantis. It’s also notable that a young woman defeats a Russian grandmaster in his home ground of Moscow. Refreshingly, The Queen’s Gambit triumphs the power of a woman who has the odds stacked against her.

Emily In Paris

This is one to watch with your girlfriends. Binge gold from start to finish, we follow the calamitous trail of an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris.

The Darren Starr created show is played by Lily Colins, who plays fashion forward Emily. Emily is tasked with improving the social media strategy for a French luxury marketing company. Her new life in Paris is filled with fun-filled romance and challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends and navigating new romances.

Emily In Paris starring Lily Colins as Emily CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX © 2020

It follows in the well trodden heels of many an American girl arriving and falling in love in Paris on the big and little screen. Just think back to Audrey Hepburn in Charade (1963) , Julie Depley in Before Sunset (2004) and Kate Hudson in Le Divorce (2003).

And, you’ll be delighted to hear Season Two has already been given the green light. So stay tuned…