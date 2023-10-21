    Danielle Johansen On How AI Is Revolutionising The Future of Personal Styling

    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 21 October 2023
    Danielle-Johansen Danielle Johansen

    Australian fashion pioneer, Danielle Johansen, is leading innovation in fashion technology with the personal styling platform, Threadicated. It integrates accredited personal stylist knowledge with powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology.

    Taking the SXSW Sydney stage this week, the stylist turned entrepreneur highlighted how technology is driving simplicity in our daily lives particularly when trying to find something to wear. Here is what she told the crowd at the ICC in Sydney.

    Danielle Johansen
    Australian fashion pioneer, Danielle Johansen talks at SXSW Sydney

    “The idea started with a distressing phone call from a friend who was frustrated and upset in a fitting room, unable to find something to wear. Recognising the need for a personal styling solution that’s accessible for everybody, affordable, and minimizes waste, I embarked on a mission to reshape Australia’s fashion industry.

    My vision was to blend the expertise of accredited personal stylists with AI technology, offering all Australians a chance to enjoy convenient and cost-effective fashion solutions.

    I saw a gap in the market for a personal, convenient styling service that could reach everyone, regardless of location or budget. I wanted everyone to be able to feel wonderful when they got dressed every day, a service once reserved for celebrities and millionaires.

    Threadicated is now a personalised and budget-friendly styling experience, leveraging AI and accredited style experts to create customised clothing and accessory bundles, precisely tailored to each individual and conveniently delivered to their door. Clients can then keep their chosen items and return the rest, all from the comfort of their own homes.

    The AI continues to evolve as well. Prior to developing our AI, there was a 50/50 chance that people would keep what we sent. Now. Our retention rate has increased to 72%.

    Threadicated
    Styling by Threadicated

    With continued refinements and additional training, we anticipate reaching an 80% keep-rate in the coming months. 70% of our clients order from us more than once and that tells us our community is satisfied and excited by the process to keep coming back.

    Threadicated stands as the ultimate matchmaker, marrying the talents of accredited stylists with technology to ensure that customers find pieces that perfectly match their unique style and body shape, ultimately boosting their confidence and fashion sense.

    AI does the sorting and refining, and then our stylists step in, utilising their expertise and intuition to select the perfect pieces for each client. This human touch at Threadicated brings a level of understanding, empathy, and personal connection that AI alone can never replicate.

    Technology is a powerful tool

    Technology is a powerful tool when harnessed effectively, and I saw its potential in my previous roles. We’ve received overwhelmingly positive feedback from people looking for styles that truly reflect them because they may have changed, starting a new job or life stage or hate shopping.

    Each piece we send is not just an item of clothing – it’s a step towards boosting self-confidence and changing lives – never underestimate the power of a great outfit and exceptional service.

    threadicated
    Credit: Threadicated

    MORE ABOUT THREADICATED

    Threadicated is also breaking new ground in terms of attracting female investors via delighted clientele who admire their services. The company has raised an astounding $800,000 in funding, a remarkable feat considering that just 3 percent of venture capital funding went to all- women-founded startups in 2022 according to the State of Australian Startup Funding report, 2022.

    From pioneering advanced AI technology, styling clients from Ultimo to Uluru, and assembling a dedicated team of stylists, Threadicated is leading the charge in a transformative, feel-good fashion revolution.

    Check out Threadicated here: https://www.threadicated.com.au/

    Tags
    N/A
    Avatar
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

    Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly and Publisher of the Hearst Group in Australia, responsible for Harper's BAZAAR, Cosmopolitan and madison magazine. Robyn is the owner and editor of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn's tech company AR TEch produced the augmented reality app for Sydney's Vivid Festival in 2018 and the retail app Sweep. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM. She is also a 2022 B&T Women In Media Awards Finalist and a multiple Finalist in the 2022 Samsung Lizzie's Awards.

    View more

    trends News

    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 27 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    Hannah Lising-White
    on 23 September 2023
    Man Battle Rope Training health
    Get Healthy With 1000 Free Health Tips in Just One App
    Frederique Bros
    on 13 July 2023

    Related News

    Top 10 Must 'Read' Eco-Fiction and Sustainability Audiobooks lifestyle
    Top 10 Must ‘Read’ Eco-Fiction and Sustainability Audiobooks
    Lucy Cooper
    on 19 October 2023
    screens baby ipad lifestyle
    Screens And Early Childhood: Cyberpsychologist Jocelyn Brewer Shares The Essentials For Parents
    Alice Duthie
    on 18 October 2023
    Lessons in Chemistry lifestyle
    Books With New Movie Adaptations Coming Up
    Lucy Broadbent
    on 16 October 2023
    lifestyle
    Unlocking Creativity: Office Renovation Ideas to Inspire Innovation
    Sophia Smith
    on 14 October 2023
    beauty lifestyle
    What Does It Take For A Beauty Product To Get 4.4 Billion Views Online?
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 11 October 2023
    Ukranian Fashion Designers lifestyle
    The Ukrainian Designers Taking On Paris Fashion Week (And The Platform Helping Them Out)
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 8 October 2023

    More WLT News