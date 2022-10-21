Halloween is around the corner, so it’s time to have fun and to get ready for the best party. Held on the 31st of October every year. Here’s my list of favourite Halloween movies and books to keep you entertained.

I personally love this period where I get silly dressing as a witch and I have to admit I have a profound love for horror movies since my teenage years.

Halloween is all about trick or treats, baking the best Halloween recipes, playing Halloween games or carving too many pumpkins! Technology can now help you to find the best Halloween movies or the best Halloween costumes, even if you are looking for them at the last minute. So enjoy my selection of iPhone and iPad apps to celebrate a bloody Halloween!

Halloween Movie Vault – Scary Classic Horror Movies

Want have a laugh, then watch a classic horro movie!

Over 100 movies, all FREE to watch.

Memorable directors – Alfred Hitchcock, Buster Keaton, Orson Welles, Roger Corman, George Romero, and more.

Incredible actors – Bela Lugosi, Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney, Vincent Price, and more.

True Cover Art and movie information fed directly from IMDB.

Watch in Portrait or Landscape.

This perfect book provides all the necessary instructions and step-by-step projects for producing stunning, original pumpkin lanterns at any time of the year. The twenty projects take advantage of the many hues, shapes, and sizes of this versatile fruit. For the classically inclined, a wise witch project and full instructions on how to carve a Jack O’ Lantern are included to put a twist on the traditional Halloween patterns.

This book is available for download on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iBooks and on your computer with iTunes. Books must be read on an iOS device.

Celebrate Halloween with the kids this year! Full of spooktacular party tips, creative ways to reuse leftover candy and bewitchingly delicious recipes, this book will inspire the whole family to enjoy the fun of Halloween.

Put a chilling twist on your favourite drinks and serve guests Spooky Berry Shakes or Witches’ Brew. Transform favourite appetizers like meatballs and fries into Cheese-Filled Eyeballs and Crusty Mummy Fingers. Even supper can send shivers down the spine of guests with creepy creations like Spiderweb Black Bean Burgers and Scary Slow-Cooked Chili. And don’t forget the best part of Halloween—the treats!

Spooky bakes, fun party foods PLUS face paint ideas, crafts & party planning tips.

From cakes, cupcakes, biscuits to spooky twists on party food classics, and recipes that will make your party food spread the scariest around (for all the right reasons!) And it’s not just the food, our party planner app also contains fun crafts, face paint ideas and helpful tips and advice for how to throw the best party you can – without blowing the budget!

Zombie Run HD (Free Game)

Have fun or die trying!

More than 5 million players already enjoyed the most exciting undying runner at the AppStore! They could be wrong but probably aren’t. Be sure to download and check for yourself!

Help awaken Zombies to escape from The Rusty Mug, a bar accidentally built atop an old cemetery.

Halloween Movies

The well-known Halloween film franchise featuring Jamie Lee Curtis. http://halloweenmovies.com/

Happy Halloween!