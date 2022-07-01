How the Game Designers Created Northend for World of Warcraft

In this episode of Building Azeroth, Wrath of the Lich King® level designers Ely Cannon, Sarah Boulian-Verrall, and Aaron Keller take us on a glacial journey through Northrend to show us what it takes to bring an icebound world to life.

The game designers talk about the process of creating scenes and characters for the World of Warcraft. They talk about their goals and creating a continent with different zones.

One area was inspired by the evergreen forests of Washington and the Olympic Forest. Another village was created with houses, bridges, fences and more.

The tundra area used unusual colours and textures to add depth and interest. The boats provided a huge technical challenge that was solved with a sea tunnel.

“We’re thrilled to revisit one of the most beloved eras in Warcraft history with Wrath of the Lich King Classic,” said Mike Ybarra, President of Blizzard Entertainment. “The original release of this expansion brought many improvements to the game, along with a timeless villain and an epic story. We’re taking care to preserve the authentic Classic experience for those looking to relive their glory days in Northrend—and deliver a worthy and accessible re-creation for those embarking on this vast adventure for the first time.”

The game is currently in beta testing.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic is to return later this year to transport players back to the icy realm of Northrend. https://wowclassic.blizzard.com/en-gb/

