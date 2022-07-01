How the Game Designers Created Northend for World of Warcraft

How the Game Designers Created Northend for World of Warcraft

Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on July 1, 2022
world of warcraft

In this episode of Building Azeroth, Wrath of the Lich King® level designers Ely Cannon, Sarah Boulian-Verrall, and Aaron Keller take us on a glacial journey through Northrend to show us what it takes to bring an icebound world to life.

The game designers talk about the process of creating scenes and characters for the World of Warcraft. They talk about their goals and creating a continent with different zones.

One area was inspired by the evergreen forests of Washington and the Olympic Forest. Another village was created with houses, bridges, fences and more.

The tundra area used unusual colours and textures to add depth and interest. The boats provided a huge technical challenge that was solved with a sea tunnel.

“We’re thrilled to revisit one of the most beloved eras in Warcraft history with Wrath of the Lich King Classic,” said Mike Ybarra, President of Blizzard Entertainment. “The original release of this expansion brought many improvements to the game, along with a timeless villain and an epic story. We’re taking care to preserve the authentic Classic experience for those looking to relive their glory days in Northrend—and deliver a worthy and accessible re-creation for those embarking on this vast adventure for the first time.”

The game is currently in beta testing.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic is to return later this year to transport players back to the icy realm of Northrend. https://wowclassic.blizzard.com/en-gb/

About World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic

From his grim citadel deep in the frozen continent of Northrend, the dreaded Lich King Arthas Menethil sets in motion his conquest of Azeroth, ushering in one of the most unforgettable sagas in Warcraft history. Blizzard Entertainment announced that World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic is coming later this year, inviting players to experience anew an adventure that indelibly shaped the ongoing story of Warcraft. This finely tuned rerelease of the smash-hit 2008 expansion will be available at no additional cost to all players with an active World of Warcraft subscription.

All players with an active WoW subscription will receive full access to this authentic re-creation of the game’s second expansion and re-experience a seminal era in the Warcraft saga.

Tags
N/A
Avatar
By Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Brisbane-based technology reviewer and writer, Emma Crameri is a regular contributor for Women Love Tech. Passionate about all things tech, she has worked on ICT projects, online education and digital marketing. An early adopter, with both Android and Apple devices, Emma is also the Editor of the Brisbanista website.

View more

trends News

women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022
Twitter 2021 trends
Top Moments Of 2021 Through Twitter’s Eyes
Emeric Brard
on December 31, 2021

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

MacBook Pro news
The New 13-inch MacBook Pro With M2 Has Been Released
Pamela Connellan
on June 27, 2022
technology
5 Essential SEO Tactics You Need to Use to Dominate Search Results
Sophia Smith
on June 23, 2022
best headphones technology
Need a New Pair Of Headphones? Here Are Our Top 5
Lucy Cooper
on June 22, 2022
Financial planning technology
Constantly Short On Digital Storage? Check Out These Solutions From Western Digital.
Alice Duthie
on June 22, 2022
Women in Tech technology
Starbucks Customer Personalisation Strategy Revealed
Alice Duthie
on June 18, 2022
technology
Sydney Start-Up NOA Launches Stylish Wireless Charging Device
Alice Duthie
on June 14, 2022

More WLT News