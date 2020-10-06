How to Start Building a Sustainable Capsule Wardrobe On Line

The trend of creating capsule wardrobes has been around for a few years now, but with the recent ‘Marie Kondo’ and ‘Home Edit’ television shows you might have considered decluttering your wardrobe. This is a great opportunity to reconsider your fashion shopping habits and invest in some more practical and long-lasting capsule items.

A capsule wardrobe focuses on creating a wardrobe that contains lots of classic items of clothing that you can wear from year to year. It’s all about mixing and matching a handful of different pieces to create multiple outfits.

Advantages of Creating a Capsule Wardrobe

Better cost per item wear = extending your budget

Focus on buying good quality items

A minimalist wardrobe is easier to maintain and keep clean

Leads to a less cluttered wardrobe and bedroom

Leads to more mindful shopping and sustainable fashion

Saves time getting ready in the morning

An ideal solution for people who live in units and travel often

Summer Capsule Wardrobes

Lydia Tomlinson walks us through her ideas for creating a summer capsule wardrobe:

Autumn (Fall) Capsule Wardrobes

Hear Erika from Retro Flame talk about her autumn wardrobe staples:

Winter Capsule Wardrobes

Hannah from Cocobeautea talks through her winter capsule wardrobe:

Spring Capsule Wardrobes

Lydia Tomlinson talks about creating her spring capsule wardrobe:

Buying Second Hand Items Online

You can have a lot of fun chasing up second hand and vintage items online. When you buy investment items it’s a great way of saving money. I love the way Emma Hill has found a linen men’s blazer to add to her wardrobe. She’s a fan of buying luxury goods on Vestiaire Collective. The second video contains lots of buying tips on eBay – think second hand and vintage clothing.

Here is a great video by Alarna Hope who showcases some of the great Australian Made fashion brands:

If you are ready to buy or want to shortlist some items for your capsule wardrobe, you might like to start with some of my favourite online shops:

Arket – https://www.arket.com/en/index.html

Blue Bungalow – https://bluebungalow.com.au/

Everlane – https://www.everlane.com/

Styling You – https://stylingyoushop.com.au/

Target Australia – https://www.target.com.au/

Saba – https://www.saba.com.au/

Sportscraft – https://www.sportscraft.com.au/

Uniglo – https://www.uniqlo.com/au/

There are lots of fashion stylists who can provide you with printables and Pinterest is always a good option for looking for fashion inspiration.

Pinterest has a dedicated style and beauty across the ages board. Remember: True beauty is ageless.

If you are posting your outfits on social media you might like to use these hashtags: #BuyLessWearMore #CapsuleWardrobe #SecondHandButGrand

#capsulewardrobe #sustainablestyle #slowfashion

#australianmadefashion #australianfashionbrands

Please leave a comment and let us know what are your three essential capsule wardrobe items:

Image Credit: © Copyright Sportscraft 2019