How to Start Building a Sustainable Capsule Wardrobe On Line

The trend of creating capsule wardrobes has been around for a few years now, but with the recent ‘Marie Kondo’ and ‘Home Edit’ television shows you might have considered decluttering your wardrobe. This is a great opportunity to reconsider your fashion shopping habits and invest in some more practical and long-lasting capsule items.
A capsule wardrobe focuses on creating a wardrobe that contains lots of classic items of clothing that you can wear from year to year. It’s all about mixing and matching a handful of different pieces to create multiple outfits.
Advantages of Creating a Capsule Wardrobe
- Better cost per item wear = extending your budget
- Focus on buying good quality items
- A minimalist wardrobe is easier to maintain and keep clean
- Leads to a less cluttered wardrobe and bedroom
- Leads to more mindful shopping and sustainable fashion
- Saves time getting ready in the morning
- An ideal solution for people who live in units and travel often
Summer Capsule Wardrobes
Lydia Tomlinson walks us through her ideas for creating a summer capsule wardrobe:
Autumn (Fall) Capsule Wardrobes
Hear Erika from Retro Flame talk about her autumn wardrobe staples:
Winter Capsule Wardrobes
Hannah from Cocobeautea talks through her winter capsule wardrobe:
Spring Capsule Wardrobes
Lydia Tomlinson talks about creating her spring capsule wardrobe:
Buying Second Hand Items Online
You can have a lot of fun chasing up second hand and vintage items online. When you buy investment items it’s a great way of saving money. I love the way Emma Hill has found a linen men’s blazer to add to her wardrobe. She’s a fan of buying luxury goods on Vestiaire Collective. The second video contains lots of buying tips on eBay – think second hand and vintage clothing.
Here is a great video by Alarna Hope who showcases some of the great Australian Made fashion brands:
If you are ready to buy or want to shortlist some items for your capsule wardrobe, you might like to start with some of my favourite online shops:
- Arket – https://www.arket.com/en/index.html
- Blue Bungalow – https://bluebungalow.com.au/
- Everlane – https://www.everlane.com/
- Styling You – https://stylingyoushop.com.au/
- Target Australia – https://www.target.com.au/
- Saba – https://www.saba.com.au/
- Sportscraft – https://www.sportscraft.com.au/
- Uniglo – https://www.uniqlo.com/au/
There are lots of fashion stylists who can provide you with printables and Pinterest is always a good option for looking for fashion inspiration.
Pinterest has a dedicated style and beauty across the ages board. Remember: True beauty is ageless.

