How To Virtually Try on Glasses From Home

Measure your PD

Eyewear

Step 1 ​– Hold a millimetre ruler up to the bridge of your nose.

Step 2​ – Have a friend stand about an arm’s length away from you.

Step 3​ – Close your right eye and ensure the ruler’s zero is aligned with your left pupil by asking a friend.

Step 4​ – Keeping the pupillary distance ruler still and look straight ahead, close your left eye and open your right eye.

Step 5 ​– Have your friend read the number that aligns with the centre of your right pupil. This number is your pupillary distance.

Step 6​ – Repeat the process to ensure the most accurate result.​​​​

Shopping for glasses online has never been easier. It is possible to see yourself wearing the frames online before buying them.

