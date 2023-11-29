Incentivising High Performance: How Prepaid Gift Cards Drive Productivity and Retain Top Talent

In an era where technology is reshaping every aspect of our lives, it’s no surprise that it’s also transforming how businesses recognise and reward their employees. While the link between employee recognition and job satisfaction is well documented, the traditional approach to corporate gifting is undergoing a significant overhaul. Innovative solutions like prepaid gift cards are emerging as a powerful tool to drive productivity and retain top talent. This shift isn’t just a matter of convenience; it’s a response to a deeper understanding of what truly motivates and engages employees in the workplace.

The Changing Landscape of Employee Recognition

Hanaa El Asla, Marketing Director of Corporate Prepaid Cards, emphasises the changing landscape of employee recognition. Today, it’s not just about the act of giving; it’s about the way that businesses give. A recent Forbes article highlighted the detrimental effects of penny-pinching in corporate gifting. Businesses that opt for inexpensive gifts can inadvertently make employees feel underappreciated and undervalued, leading to disengaged employees, negative reviews and significant costs for the business.

The time of one-size-fits-all corporate gifts is over. If businesses want to build positive brand recognition, strengthen workplace relationships and cultivate a more positive company culture, they need to invest in high-quality corporate gifts that resonate with employees and make them feel truly valued.

Prepaid Gift Cards: Relevant Rewards that Resonate

Businesses don’t have to spend a fortune to invest in high-quality corporate gifts. The team at Corporate Prepaid Cards believe that with smart, sustainable corporate gifting practices, companies can yield greater dividends, attracting high-performing employees, driving productivity and enhancing brand loyalty. A prepaid gift card provides employees with a flexible, universally relevant reward that aligns with their preferences, making them feel truly valued.

“At Corporate Prepaid Cards, we understand the importance of thoughtful and impactful corporate gifting within budget. Our Mastercard, Visa and eftpos prepaid card solutions offer businesses the opportunity to provide valuable rewards and incentives that stakeholders will love to receive, every time. With customisable designs and flexibility for recipients to use their gift on something they truly need or want anywhere in store or online, our prepaid cards help companies to create a positive brand experience and foster stronger connections, whilst avoiding wasting valuable budget.”

The integration of prepaid gift cards with mobile payment systems such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay has further revolutionised their appeal. This technology simplifies transactions, allowing for increased usability and convenience that resonates with the desires of a diverse and digital-savvy workforce.

Employee Productivity and Retention: Why Are Digital Rewards So Effective?

The answer lies in the correlation between performance incentives and employee productivity. The impact of digital rewards goes beyond just boosting morale. They play a crucial role in reducing staff turnover. When employees are appropriately recognised for their efforts, they are more likely to feel motivated and committed to their work. In fact, 82 per cent of employees say they’re happier when recognised in the workplace, while those who feel undervalued or overlooked being twice as likely to quit.

In a market where skilled employees are in high demand, retaining top talent is as important as attracting it. Prepaid gift cards provide a tangible and motivating reward for exceptional performance, striking the perfect balance between practicality and personalisation. Reward programs which offer high-value rewards such as prepaid gift cards can foster a more positive and productive workplace culture.

Best Practice: Implementing Performance-Based Reward Programs

Implementing performance-based reward programs that utilise prepaid gift cards to recognise and retain high-performing employees can be highly effective, providing businesses:

Set Clear Objectives: Clearly define the goals of the reward program with clear and achievable performance metrics. Establish what behaviours and achievements will be rewarded and ensure they align with your company’s overall objectives and values.

Be Transparent: Make sure all employees understand how the program works, what the rewards are, and how they can achieve them. Clear communication prevents misunderstandings and ensures everyone feels they have a fair chance to participate and succeed.

Acknowledge Exceptional Contributions: Rewarding all stakeholders involves recognising and appreciating their contributions. By tiering gift card values based on performance, each individual’s efforts are acknowledged appropriately. This motivates high achievers, fosters a sense of fairness and encourages everyone to strive for excellence.

As businesses adapt to an ever-changing corporate environment, the use of technology-driven solutions like prepaid gift cards offer a forward-thinking approach to employee reward programs. Prepaid gift cards not only acknowledge the evolving expectations of modern employees, but also act as a strategic tool to create a more engaged, productive and committed workforce.

Report by Hanaa El Asla – Marketing Director of Corporate Prepaid Cards

About

Corporate Prepaid Cards is Australia’s leading provider of diverse prepaid and gift card solutions. They offer Mastercard, eftpos, Visa, and innovative Digital and E-Gift Cards compatible with major mobile payment systems. Businesses can customise cards with their logo or a unique design, reinforcing brand identity. Their cards, usable at over 37 million retailers, are perfect for rewards, gifts, and promotions. With a focus on security, they replace misplaced or stolen cards promptly. Corporate Prepaid Cards are not just a card provider but partners in enhancing business relationships, retention, employee rewards and team engagement.