Introducing Nanoblock Mini Building Blocks for Adults

Shh… I’ve just discovered a way to keep my husband busy and quiet for a few hours.

Nanoblock is the perfect gift for older children and adults who like building objects. These mini blocks are smaller than your average ones, but they allow you to create an interested range of animals, food, buildings and structures.

Self-confessed nerds will probably like the buildings, landmarks, transport and space range. Anyone who likes music might like the instrument kits. Personally, the animals are at the top of my wish list.

There is a licensed range which currently includes Pokemon, Sonic the Hedgehog, Dragon Ball Z, Evengelion, One Piece, Hello Kitty, Miffy and Ultra.

The kits contain everything you need – packets of blocks and instructions in colour. You might need a tray to build your kit on. You might find the Nanoblock tweezers or silicon building pad helpful.

Please note there are extra blocks included.

Before you buy your first Nanoblock, you might want to check the level rating – it can be found on the front of the packet. I’d suggest starting with one of the easier ones and working your way up to the 5 block kits. The levels ratings are 1 easy, 2 beginner, 3 medium, 4 confident, and 5 experienced.

Image Credit: Nanoblock

When you have finished a few Nanoblock kits, you might like to branch out and start designing your own objects. You can buy Freebuild colour sets which contain 800 pieces in 8 colours. (Think red, yellow, blue, green, yellow, orange, black and white).

There are over 300 designs to build and collect. When you are finished, you might like to display them on LED display baseplates.

Nanoblocks could easily become collectibles andmake a great gift idea.

Order you Nanoblock online: https://nanoblock.com.au/ or your favourite toy shop.

About Nanoblock

Meet Nanobock, Japan’s original mini building blocks. Nanoblocks are just ⅛ of the size of traditional construction toy brick sets available on the market. Nanoblock is a wonderful hobby, toy, puzzle and collectible gift for those between 8 and 80 years who have outgrown their kid sized building blocks and are seeking a new and addictive challenge. Easy to follow colour instructions and spare blocks come in each set, just in case you misplace a few. Each nanoblock building set inspires and develops creativity, problem solving and fine motor skills. In Australia with over 2 million sets sold.

Image Credit: Nanoblock

