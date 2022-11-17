NASA’s First Female Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson Breaks Barriers

Lucy Broadbent
on November 18, 2022
NASA Launch Director ChCharlie Blackwell-Thompson

When Charlie Blackwell-Thompson launched the rocket Artemis 1 into space this week, she was breaking more than just sound barriers, she was shattering barriers for all women.   

Fifty-three years ago, when Apollo 11 went into space there was only one woman among 450 men employed in NASA’s firing room. Today, 30 percent of the approximately 100 engineers are women. 

neil armstrong
Apollo 11 was the American spaceflight that first landed humans on the Moon. Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin landed the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle on July 20, 1969 – Pixabay at Pexels

And Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, who has worked in spaceflight for more than 30 years, is the first woman to be Launch Director, and the first woman to say the words “Go for launch.”

“The harder we climb, the more beautiful the view,” she said in a small speech after lift-off, becoming a beacon of inspiration for women and girls in the field of science and engineering everywhere.

NASA Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson
NASA Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson

The 322 foot-tall, unmanned Artemis 1 rocket, the most powerful ever built for NASA, is the first in a series of missions intended to establish a presence on and around the moon. 

If all goes well during Artemis 1’s three-week flight, the rocket will propel an empty crew capsule into a wide orbit around the moon before returning to Earth with a splashdown in the Pacific in December, setting the stage for further missions and the first woman to step foot on the moon.

nasa
Pixabay at Pexels

Thirty-four years ago, Blackwell-Thompson, a young computer engineering graduate from Clemson University in South Carolina, walked into Firing Room 1 at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a job interview.  She was awestruck.  “I wanted to be a part of that team. I wanted to earn myself a seat in the room, and I was lucky enough over time, to do that,” she says.

Since then, she has worked on numerous space shuttle missions, and was a lead electrical engineer on multiple Hubble Space Telescope repair missions, finally getting the job as NASA’s first female Launch Director in January 2016.

nasa
Pixabay at Pexels

“Firsts don’t come along that often and to be at the beginning of a program that is going to take the first woman and the next man back to the Moon is pretty special,” she says.

“There is, without a doubt, a female presence as part of this — in both the leadership of this program and the operations areas, as well as the name of the program itself.” 

Artemis was the Greek goddess of nature and the moon.   

Click here to listen to Blackwell-Thompson talk on NASA’s podcast. https://www.nasa.gov/johnson/HWHAP/artemis-launch-director

Tags
space
Lucy Broadbent
By Lucy Broadbent

Lucy Broadbent is a British author and journalist based in Los Angeles. In a remarkable career spanning three decades, she has met and written about some extraordinary people, many of them Hollywood’s most famous. Writing reportage as it relates to social and cultural reality has been an equal privilege, and has sometimes even proved itself useful in terms of effecting positive change. Lucy has two novels published, one of which was short-listed for a prize. Currently she is writing a non-fiction braided narrative book about what it means for a child to grow up living with type 1 diabetes, and what it means for a parent who must help them. Lucy is a contributor to The Carousel, Women Love Tech, The Los Angeles Times, The London Times, The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, Stella, Style, The Daily Mail, Marie Claire (US, UK, Australian editions), Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Net-A-Porter, and a host of other publications. Currently, she is also a regular contributor to www.happy-Ali.com the online news site which is making its name for positive news.

View more

trends News

TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on October 7, 2022
Lenovo Tab P11 trends
“The World We Imagine” — Lenovo Challenges Artists Around The Globe
Women Love Tech
on September 6, 2022
Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022

health News

health
With The High Pollen Count Right Now, We’re Reviewing The Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier
Pamela Connellan
on November 9, 2022
Happy health
Top 10 Positivity Sites That Promise To Make Your Day Happier
Hannah Lising-White
on November 2, 2022
Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022

Related News

Alex Coates career
Datacom MD Australia Alex Coates: My Sliding Door Moment To Pursue A Career in Tech
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on November 15, 2022
women in stem career
Why Women in STEM Need To Tackle Underrepresentation
Women Love Tech
on November 13, 2022
allbright event spearkers career
11 Powerful LinkedIn Connections Empowering Women In Business
Emeric Brard
on November 13, 2022
career
The Top 5 Industries In the Fortune 500 Promoting Women In Business
Women Love Tech
on November 12, 2022
women in tech career
How Can You Have A Career In Tech? Don’t Be Afraid To Ask!
Alice Duthie
on November 12, 2022
career
Thriving In Your Career With A Chronic Illness
Beau Peters
on November 9, 2022

More WLT News