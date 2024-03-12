Natalie Imbruglia is Reading Poetry to Help You Fall Asleep

In a fast-paced world, where stress seems to be a constant companion, the pursuit of a good night’s sleep has become a (failing) priority for many. However, with today marking World Sleep Day, Audible, is stepping in to offer a helping hand to Aussies struggling to catch those elusive Z’s.

A recent survey commissioned by the leading producer of audio storytelling sheds light on the sleep habits of Australians. Revealing some startling statistics. A staggering 80% of respondents express a desire for better sleep. With two-thirds lamenting their inability to get as much shut-eye as they crave. More concerning is the fact that over half of Aussies admit to frequently grappling with sleeplessness.

To address this widespread issue, Audible is launching its Australian Sleep Sound series. A curated collection of audio content aimed at promoting relaxation and facilitating better sleep. Featuring dreamy Australian poetry narrated by the singer Natalie Imbruglia, water-based meditations by swimmer Cody Simpson and enchanting bedtime stories read by dancer Pallavi Sharda, the series is a soothing balm for restless minds.

Ben Rolleston, Country Manager of Audible Australia, emphasises the transformative power of audio content in aiding relaxation and promoting restful sleep. He notes that with a significant portion of the population struggling to drift off, the release of Australian-made sleep content is timely and necessary.

“The importance of adequate sleep cannot be overstated. The CDC recommends at least seven hours of sleep for adults. However, a whopping 85% of Aussies feel the need for closer to eight hours to feel fully refreshed. Recognising the myriad benefits of quality sleep, including improved cognitive function, mood enhancement, and stress reduction, the majority of respondents acknowledge the significance of prioritising sleep,” he says.

Renowned sleep expert Olivia Arezzolo also underscores the detrimental effects of sleep deprivation on mental and physical well-being. Advocating for the incorporation of calming audio content into bedtime routines. And, citing its ability to enhance relaxation and facilitate deeper sleep.

The Audible Sleep Sound collection couldn’t have come at a better time. With an overwhelming 83% of Australians actively seeking new strategies for better sleep. Already, a significant proportion of respondents turn to audio content. Such as audiobooks, meditations, and podcasts, to help them unwind and prepare for sleep.

For Natalie, the experience of narrating Dorothea Mackellar’s poetry for the Sleep Sound series was nothing short of magical. She reflects on her emotional connection to the material. Speaking of how ‘My Country’ moved her to tears while recording it, reaffirming her love for her homeland.

“Recording Dorothea Mackellar’s poetry was truly a magical experience,” says Nat. “I was moved to tears while recording ‘My Country’. Which made me fall in love with my homeland all over again.”

As insomniacs and deep sleepers alike gear up to celebrate World Sleep Day, Audible’s Sleep Sound series serves as a timely reminder of the importance of prioritising rest in our lives. With its captivating narrations and tranquil melodies, this innovative collection offers a welcome respite from the noise of the world. Guiding listeners towards a restful night’s sleep. So, dim the lights, plug in your headphones, and let the soothing voice of Natalie Imbruglia lull you into a peaceful slumber full of sweet dreams!

Audible’s Sleep Sound collection is available only on Audible. Visit audible.com.au/sleephub.

