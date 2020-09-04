New LUMIX S5 Perfect For Bloggers and Novices Alike

The latest camera offering from Panasonic, the LUMIX S5, combines video and still photography in one small, mobile, and robust package that should appeal to bloggers and novices alike.

Blogger’s rejoice. Panasonic’s new LUMIX S5 hybrid, full frame mirrorless camera retains much of the functionality of its bulkier predecessor the LUMIX S1 but in a much more manageable package that is perfect for both novices and internet bloggers.

The new camera provides impressive video capabilities through the powerful 24.2 35mm full frame CMOS sensor that was introduced with the LUMIX S1 but in a small, robust, and highly mobile body.

Helpfully for bloggers, the viewing screen flips out through 180 degrees, making it ideal for lone bloggers doing stand-ups to camera, along with a handy 5-axis stabilisation system to help limit camera shake.

The camera combines 4K 60p 10-bit internal recording and external outputs. Additionally, the camera is compatible with Panasonic’s DMW-XLR1 microphone adaptor which allows professional audio equipment to be used in video creation.

“The hybrid S5 packs the essential capabilities of our ground-breaking flagship S Series cameras into a small, mobile and robust body,” says Panasonic’s product marketing manager James Choi. “Enthusiasts who want to take their creativity to the next level can harness the incredible image quality of a powerful full-frame sensor. Panasonic’s product marketing manager James Choi

“The S5’s compact size belies the impressive performance under the hood – this camera is class-leading in the sheer breadth of video and stills capabilities it puts in the hands of content creators.”

Inspired by the flagship S Series professional camera line-up, the S5 provides enthusiasts with a compact, durable camera designed for field use. The camera’s full magnesium alloy weather-sealed body is splash and dust resistant, essential for working in a range of environmental conditions. Dual SD card slots offer further flexibility with relay recording and backup support. A large, high-resolution OLED viewfinder delivers quick response with minimum distortion for easy and accurate framing of the scene.

Panasonic is currently developing several S Series prime and zoom lenses at popular focal lengths, designed to further expand the creative possibilities for LUMIX S Series users. These new portable and lightweight lenses include a 24mm F1.8, 35mm F1.8, 50mm F1.8, 85mm F1.8 and a 70-300mm F4.5-5.6, all of which will complement the S5 very well.

It also has an improved autofocus feature that readily adjusts focus on moving figures, perfect for bloggers who are talking as they move within the frame or pointing out features across a wide area.

LUMIX S5 Features